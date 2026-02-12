‘Woman’s body her temple’: Madhya Pradesh High Court refuses to quash rape case despite survivor’s ‘compromise’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused to quash a rape case on the basis of a compromise between the accused and the survivor, observing that these are crimes against the body of a woman which is her own temple and dismissed a plea seeking settlement in the matter.
Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke was hearing a petition filed by a rape and POCSO accused man for quashing of an FIR based on settlement with the survivor.
“In a case of rape or attempt of rape, the conception of compromise under no circumstances can really be thought of. These are crimes against the body of a woman which is her own temple. These are offences which suffocate the breath of life and sully the reputation,” the court said on February 11 referring to its own verdict.
The accused approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR and all consequential proceedings on the ground that the parties had entered into an amicable compromise.
In compliance with an earlier direction dated September 13, 2024, the compromise was verified by the principal registrar, who recorded statements of both the survivor and the accused and reported that the settlement was voluntary and without coercion.
However, the state opposed the plea, arguing that rape is a heinous and non-compoundable offence with deep societal ramifications.
The court clarified that although Section 482 CrPC (now Section 528 BNSS) empowers high courts to quash proceedings to secure the ends of justice or prevent abuse of process, such power cannot override the gravity of serious offences.
Section 482 of the CrPC recognises the inherent powers of the high court to pass orders necessary to prevent abuse of the process of any court, give effect to CrPC orders, or secure the ends of justice.
It is a saving clause for exercising discretionary power, used for quashing FIRs or proceedings, generally when no other remedy is available.
It concluded that the gravity and nature of the allegations disentitled the petitioner from seeking quashing merely on the basis of settlement between the parties.
