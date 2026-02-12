‘Woman’s body her temple’: Madhya Pradesh High Court refuses to quash rape case despite survivor’s ‘compromise’

The offence of rape fall in the category of “serious and heinous” category and is crime against the society. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused to quash a rape case on the basis of a compromise between the accused and the survivor, observing that these are crimes against the body of a woman which is her own temple and dismissed a plea seeking settlement in the matter.

Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke was hearing a petition filed by a rape and POCSO accused man for quashing of an FIR based on settlement with the survivor.

“In a case of rape or attempt of rape, the conception of compromise under no circumstances can really be thought of. These are crimes against the body of a woman which is her own temple. These are offences which suffocate the breath of life and sully the reputation,” the court said on February 11 referring to its own verdict.