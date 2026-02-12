‘Woman’s body her temple’: Madhya Pradesh High Court refuses to quash rape case despite survivor’s ‘compromise’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing a petition filed by a rape and POCSO accused man for quashing of an FIR based on settlement with the survivor.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 04:29 PM IST
The offence of rape fall in the category of “serious and heinous” category and is crime against the society.The offence of rape fall in the category of “serious and heinous” category and is crime against the society. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused to quash a rape case on the basis of a compromise between the accused and the survivor, observing that these are crimes against the body of a woman which is her own temple and dismissed a plea seeking settlement in the matter.

Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke was hearing a petition filed by a rape and POCSO accused man for quashing of an FIR based on settlement with the survivor.

“In a case of rape or attempt of rape, the conception of compromise under no circumstances can really be thought of. These are crimes against the body of a woman which is her own temple. These are offences which suffocate the breath of life and sully the reputation,” the court said on February 11 referring to its own verdict.

Also Read | ‘Rarest of rare’: Rajasthan High Court orders DNA test after 93-year-old woman denies ‘daughter’ amid property row

‘Rape crime against society’

  • Offence of rape fall in the category of “serious and heinous” category.
  • The same is treated as crime against the society and not against individuals alone.
  • There cannot be a compromise or settlement as it would be against her honour which matters the most.
  • Woman’s honour is sacrosanct.
  • Such offences cannot be quashed in exercise of inherent jurisdiction merely on the basis of compromise.
  • These offences strike at the bodily integrity and dignity of a woman and have far-reaching societal implications.
  • They cannot be construed as disputes of a purely personal or private character.
  • Even though the survivor has entered into a compromise, the same cannot override the larger public interest.
  • The gravity and nature of the allegations disentitle the petitioner from seeking quashing on the basis of compromise.
  • Persons accused of such grave offences are subjected to due process of law.
  • When a human frame is defiled, the “purest treasure”, is lost.
  • The dignity of a woman is a part of her non-perishable and immortal self and no one should ever think of painting it in clay.
  • Reputation, needless to emphasise, is the richest jewel one can conceive in life.
  • No one would allow it to be extinguished.
Also Read | Deity sole owner, not pujari, Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in tenant landlord dispute
These offences strike at the bodily integrity and dignity of a woman and have far-reaching societal implications, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. These offences strike at the bodily integrity and dignity of a woman and have far-reaching societal implications, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

Petition dismissed

  • The high court dismissed the petition and allowed the criminal trial to proceed in accordance with law .
  • “No order as to costs,” the court directed, formally closing the plea.
Also Read | ‘No sympathetic exceptions’: Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses aspirant’s plea over late document submission

Background: FIR alleging rape, trespass

  • According to the prosecution, the FIR was registered at Dabra police station in Gwalior district in 2021.
  • The survivor lodged a complaint alleging that the accused, Lavkush Vaghel, had committed rape upon her.
  • The case led to registration of offences under Section 376 (rape) and Section 450 (house-trespass) of the IPC, read with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The accused approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR and all consequential proceedings on the ground that the parties had entered into an amicable compromise.
  • In compliance with an earlier direction dated September 13, 2024, the compromise was verified by the principal registrar, who recorded statements of both the survivor and the accused and reported that the settlement was voluntary and without coercion.
  • However, the state opposed the plea, arguing that rape is a heinous and non-compoundable offence with deep societal ramifications.
Also Read | ‘Invasion of privacy’: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court blocked husband’s demand for wife’s virginity test

No leniency on promise of marriage

  • The court also cautioned against the frequent defence tactic of offering marriage as a ground for leniency.
  • Sometimes solace is given that the perpetrator of the crime has acceded to enter into wedlock with her which is nothing but putting pressure in an adroit manner.
  • The bench added that courts must remain “absolutely away from this subterfuge” .
  • Calling any liberal approach in such cases a “spectacular error,” the court said compromise in rape cases would amount to undermining a woman’s honour and dignity.
Also Read | Matrimonial discord not abetment: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to wife after husband’s death

Inherent powers not shield for heinous offences

  • The court clarified that although Section 482 CrPC (now Section 528 BNSS) empowers high courts to quash proceedings to secure the ends of justice or prevent abuse of process, such power cannot override the gravity of serious offences.
  • Section 482 of the CrPC recognises the inherent powers of the high court to pass orders necessary to prevent abuse of the process of any court, give effect to CrPC orders, or secure the ends of justice.
  • It is a saving clause for exercising discretionary power, used for quashing FIRs or proceedings, generally when no other remedy is available.
  • It concluded that the gravity and nature of the allegations disentitled the petitioner from seeking quashing merely on the basis of settlement between the parties.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
air passenger safety
What does it mean when someone receives a 'SSSS' on their boarding pass?
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
Microsoft fixes Notepad flaw that could allow attackers hijack your Windows PC
The Notepad flaw could allow attackers to exploit Markdown files to trigger unauthorized actions on Windows systems.
ASUS Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 and new Vivobook lineup go on sale in India
ASUS says the new devices embody its “design you can feel” philosophy. Additionally, the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 devices come with ultra-thin designs and ASUS’s Ceraluminum chassis. (Image: ASUS)
What does it mean when someone receives a 'SSSS' on their boarding pass?
air passenger safety
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement