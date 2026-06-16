Woman wins Rs 82,000 after insurer denies tongue cancer treatment claim over ‘non-disclosure’

It was claimed that the complainant knew that she had ulcerative colitis and leukoplakia at the time of purchasing the insurance. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Jalandhar has directed an insurance company to reimburse Rs 72,212 spent by a Punjab woman on treatment for leukoplakia of the tongue and pay Rs 10,000 in compensation and litigation costs, holding that the insurer could not deny the claim on grounds of non-disclosure after accepting that the policy had been ported and had been renewed continuously.

President Rajesh Bhatia and S Kanwar Jaswant Singh (member) were hearing a complaint filed by the woman, who sought reimbursement of Rs 72,212 spent on the treatment of leukoplakia of the tongue, a condition described in the proceedings as tongue cancer.

“The commission deems it appropriate to direct the OPs (insurance company) to reimburse the insurance claim along with compensation due to mental agony and harassment suffered by the complainant at the hands of the OPs,” the June 2 order read.