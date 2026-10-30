Woman wins Rs 50.5 lakh payout from Union Bank over ‘missing’ jewellery from locker

After nearly eight years, a woman has won Rs 50.5 lakh from Union Bank of India over jewellery worth Rs 47 lakh that went missing from a joint locker she held with her late father-in-law. When she approached the bank in September 2018, she was told the locker had already been surrendered. However, the bank failed to produce a surrender receipt or proof that the jewellery had been returned.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Bimla Kumari were hearing a complaint filed by Monica Marwah, who alleged that Union Bank of India had wrongly treated her joint locker with her late father-in-law as surrendered and failed to account for jewellery worth Rs 47 lakh kept inside it. She sought reimbursement of the jewellery’s value, 18 per cent annual interest, Rs 1 lakh for mental agony, Rs 50,000 towards litigation expenses and compensation for other expenses and losses.

“There is no receipt of the items in the locker of the Complainant and her deceased father-in-law provided by the Opposite Party (the bank) at the time of the alleged surrender of the said locker, hence, it is clear that the belongings of the Complainant were misappropriated by the Opposite Party, and that the Complainant had never surrendered her locker facility,” the commission said on October 27.

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Marwah had held the joint locker with her father-in-law since 1998. After his death on August 29, 2010, the bank continued charging locker rent, with a further deduction recorded on September 25, 2018. When she approached the branch on September 1, 2018, she was told the locker had been surrendered on January 22, 2015. Marwah disputed this and alleged that jewellery worth Rs 47 lakh kept inside was missing.

Bank claimed locker was surrendered in 2005

The bank disputed the complaint, claiming that the locker had been surrendered on May 21, 2005, and that subsequent rent deductions were a bona fide mistake for which it was willing to issue a refund. It argued that lockers were accepted only after being emptied and denied responsibility for any belongings allegedly left inside. It also challenged the commission’s jurisdiction and claimed the complaint was barred by limitation.

Marwah maintained that she had never surrendered the locker and that the Union Bank had neither obtained her consent nor returned the jewellery. The commission found that the bank had failed to substantiate its claims. It noted that the account statement showed locker rent being debited, including on September 25, 2018, but the bank could not produce a surrender receipt to support its claim of surrender in 2005.

The Union Bank also failed to produce any communication from Marwah requesting surrender or a receipt showing that the jewellery had been returned. Rejecting the bank’s defence, the commission held that Marwah had never surrendered the locker and that her belongings had been misappropriated by the bank.

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Commission rejects bank’s jurisdiction objection

The commission also rejected the Union Bank’s objection to its jurisdiction. It noted that Marwah had claimed a total compensation of Rs 48 lakh, falling within its pecuniary jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which applied to the complaint.

The Union Bank’s Naraina Vihar branch was also located within Delhi, giving the commission territorial jurisdiction to hear the dispute. The bench observed that the bank had raised objections without producing cogent evidence to support them, describing its submissions as “bald averments”.

Holding the Union Bank deficient in providing its services, the commission directed it to pay Rs 47 lakh, representing the value of the missing jewellery, with simple interest at six per cent per annum from September 1, 2018, to October 27, 2026. It directed the Union Bank to pay the jewellery’s value, Rs 3 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 in litigation costs, along with interest.

Takeaway

Banks must maintain proper records of locker surrender and document the return of its contents. Customers should insist on a written surrender acknowledgement and an inventory or receipt of belongings handed back, rather than relying on verbal assurances.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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