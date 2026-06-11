Woman wins refund as court rules not giving 100% cotton cloth amounts to ‘unfair trade practice’

Calling it an “unfair trade practice”, the Karnataka State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently ordered Rs 7,700 payout to a woman who was reportedly sold “mixed” dress material instead of 100% cotton as assured by a shop.

Judicial Member Ravi Shankar and Member Sunita C Bagewadi were hearing the plea filed by a woman who had bought a dress material from a shop and was assured that it was 100 per cent cotton, but the same was not found to be true. The woman claimed that she could only wear cloth that was 100 per cent cotton, as the other materials caused her irritation and itching.

“Complainant used to always wear 100% cotton dresses. She went to the respondent shop for purchasing 100% cotton cloth, whereas the respondent, instead of selling 100% pure cotton cloth, has sold mixed material cloth, assuring that it is a 100% pure cotton cloth. The said act amounts to an unfair trade practice,” the commission said.

‘Cloth material’

The woman had purchased a dress material believing that it was a 100 per cent cotton cloth, which was assured by the respondent (shop owner) as well.

After purchasing that cloth, when the woman went home and washed the cloth, she noticed that it was not 100 per cent cotton.

It was claimed by the woman that cloth material other than cotton irritated her, and some itching started in the entire body; therefore, she used to wear only 100 per cent cotton cloth.

The woman purchased the dress material going by the assurance given by the seller.

Since the said cloth was not 100 per cent cotton, the woman alleged unfair trade practice against the seller.

The woman further sought a refund along with compensation as she approached the shop several times for a refund or to replace the defective cloth with a new 100 per cent cotton cloth.

When the shop owner refused, the woman approached the district commission, and alleged unfair trade practice had been done by the shop owner.

The district commission dismissed the complaint and held that there was no proof of whether the cloth is 100% cotton or not.

Also, the shop owner had not appeared before the district commission, and hence the order was passed ex parte.

‘Not in accordance with law’

The woman argued that the district commission had dismissed the complaint without considering the materials produced. According to the woman, the order passed by the district commission was not in accordance with the law, and it was prayed that the same be set aside.

It was also urged that the shop owner be ordered to either provide 100 per cent cotton dress material or a refund of the amount, along with compensation in the interest of justice and equity.

‘Unfair trade practice’

The commission examined the facts on record and held that the material sold to the woman was not 100 per cent cotton, entitling her for a refund and compensation.

The commission held that the act of the shop owner was an unfair trade practice, and that the woman was entitled to a refund of Rs 700 for two sets of cloth she had paid for.

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Additionally, the consumer was also awarded a compensation of Rs 5,000 for the ‘unfair trade practice’ of the shop owner and litigation expenses of Rs 2,000 were also given.

The shop owner was also ordered by the commission to “patch the label” reflecting the quality of the material in the cloth, which is put for sale, so that the customers, by looking at the label itself, can identify whether it is 100 per cent cotton or not.