Woman who remarries after husband’s death in road accident can’t be denied compensation: Gujarat HC

An insurance company cannot refuse to compensate the widow of a victim of a road accident only because she married again after his death, the Gujarat High Court has ruled.

The court has dismissed an appeal by a public sector general insurance company against the award of a tribunal that deals with claims relating to the loss of life or property and injuries resulting from motor vehicles accidents.

The insurer had argued before the court that since the woman had remarried, it was no longer obligated to pay her.

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Justice L S Pirzada rejected the contention of the United India Insurance Company Ltd that the woman, having remarried shortly after the accident in which her husband was killed, could no longer be considered dependent on his income or estate.