Woman who remarries after husband’s death in road accident can’t be denied compensation: Gujarat HC

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
- Tags:
- Gujarat High Court
An insurance company cannot refuse to compensate the widow of a victim of a road accident only because she married again after his death, the Gujarat High Court has ruled.
The court has dismissed an appeal by a public sector general insurance company against the award of a tribunal that deals with claims relating to the loss of life or property and injuries resulting from motor vehicles accidents.
The insurer had argued before the court that since the woman had remarried, it was no longer obligated to pay her.
Justice L S Pirzada rejected the contention of the United India Insurance Company Ltd that the woman, having remarried shortly after the accident in which her husband was killed, could no longer be considered dependent on his income or estate.
The court relied on judgments delivered by the High Courts of Delhi and Telangana to hold that remarriage does not extinguish a widow’s entitlement to compensation arising from her husband’s death.
“…The remarriage of a widow cannot be a ground for rejecting her claim for compensation, as such compensation is awarded on account of the death of her husband and the trauma and loss suffered by her as a consequence thereof,” the court observed in its October 27 order.
Background of the case
The appeal by the insurer arose from a fatal accident that took place around 8 pm in Panchmahal district in eastern Gujarat on February 4, 2009.
The woman’s then husband Kamlesh Pateliya and another person, Raijibhai, were travelling on a motorcycle near Rinchhvani village when a truck, which was allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, hit the bike, resulting in Pateliya’s death.
Subsequently, Pateliya’s widow Kamla filed a compensation claim before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) (Main), Panchmahals, at the district headquarters in Godhra in 2011.
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, (MVA) in the event of death or permanent disablement of any person in an accident that has arisen out of the use of a motor vehicle, the owners of the vehicle are liable to pay compensation decided by the MACT. In case of an insured vehicle, the responsibility to compensate the third party devolves to the second party, that is, the insurer.
The Tribunal passed an award on September 29, 2017. United India Insurance appealed the order before the HC. Section 173 of the MVA allows “any person aggrieved by an award of a Claims Tribunal…[to,] within ninety days from the date of the award,…appeal to the High Court”.
Arguments of the insurer
Appearing for the insurer, advocate Masumi Nanavati submitted that the appeal was based on the fact that the original claimant had remarried immediately after the accident.
The insurer argued that the Tribunal had erred in treating her as dependent on the income or estate of her deceased husband despite the remarriage.
Relying on Supreme Court precedents, the insurance company sought to have the Tribunal’s award quashed and set aside.
The High Court, however, noted that the issue was settled by previous judgments of High Courts that have held that a widow’s remarriage could not be treated as a reason to reject her compensation claim, since the award was intended to address the death of her husband and the trauma and loss resulting from it.
Finding no merit in the insurance company’s challenge, the High Court dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Tribunal’s judgment and award. It also directed that the record and proceedings be sent back to the Tribunal.