Woman goes under knife for ‘pointed’ nose, left with ‘crooked’ one, wins Rs 65,000 payout

A Delhi District Consumer Commission has directed a doctor to pay Rs 65,000 to a woman who underwent cosmetic nose surgery, observing that while “aesthetic dissatisfaction” and medical negligence are distinct, the cosmetic outcome cannot be ignored, as the primary objective of cosmetic surgery is to make individuals “appear beautiful”.

A bench of president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia said the procedure’s purpose is to improve appearance and found shortcomings in service.

“The primary objective of cosmetic surgery is to make individuals appear beautiful. Aesthetics is frequently the focal point of the procedure. However, dissatisfaction with the aesthetic outcome and proof of medical negligence are two distinct matters and cannot be treated as synonymous,” the bench observed on September 25.

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At the same time, it held that the aesthetic outcome cannot be completely disregarded in a cosmetic-surgery case because the very purpose of such a procedure is to improve the patient’s appearance.

The ruling noted that the complainant has filed photographs which indicate that the tip of the nose has been turned a little up and the nose appears to be a little crooked. It added that the complainant also underwent a revision surgery by another doctor.

Woman challenged ‘nose job’ outcome

The matter concerned a woman who approached the consumer commission alleging deficiency in service against a doctor and the hospital over the outcome of a cosmetic rhinoplasty surgery. Rhinoplasty surgery, commonly called a “nose job,” is a plastic surgery procedure that changes the size, shape, or proportions of the nose.

The complainant had approached the doctor with concerns relating to the shape of her nose. A CT scan showed deviation of the nasal septum towards the right, following which she was advised open rhinoplasty with functional tip plasty and septoplasty. Septoplasty is a surgical procedure to straighten a deviated nasal septum, the wall of bone and cartilage that divides your nostrils. She underwent the surgery in January 2023, after paying Rs 1.30 lakh.

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After the surgery, she alleged that the nose tip had been positioned upwards, that the nose remained crooked, and that she continued to face breathing problems. She also alleged that the nasal packs were not properly fixed and that she had to undergo a revision procedure.

The complainant later underwent a revision rhinoplasty with septal reconstruction by another doctor, incurring an expense of Rs 4.60 lakh.

She wanted sharper nose: Doctor

The doctor, on the other hand, maintained that the complainant had been informed about the risks, had given informed consent, and had been told that the shape of the nose could change during the healing process.

It was stated that the complainant approached him with a problem of a bulbous nose tip and wanted refinement of her nose tip. It was stated that she specifically wanted cosmetic rhinoplasty for a well-defined and sharper nose.

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Nose appeared crooked: Order

The commission noted that the complainant had undergone rhinoplasty after paying Rs 1.30 lakh, and the medical records confirmed that she had a deviated nasal septum and was advised open rhinoplasty with functional tip plasty and septoplasty.

It was found from the photographs that the tip of the complainant’s nose had turned slightly upwards and appeared somewhat crooked, forcing her to undergo a revision surgery by another doctor. Considering the shortcomings in the service, the commission directed the doctor to pay 50 per cent of the Rs 1.30 lakh paid for the surgery.

Takeaway

The judgment clarified that while aesthetic dissatisfaction alone does not establish medical negligence, cosmetic outcomes remain relevant. It recognises shortcomings in cosmetic surgery as deficient service and provides consumers a remedy where the intended aesthetic outcome is not achieved.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi helpline: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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