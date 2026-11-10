Silver bar instead of 10 gram 24-Karat gold: Woman wins Rs 91,000 from e-commerce site

A woman who paid Rs 65,813 for a 10-gram gold bar online in October 2023 was shocked to receive a silver bar instead. Despite repeatedly seeking a replacement or refund, the online platform closed her complaint, insisting that the correct product had been dispatched. Three years later, a Punjab Consumer Commission has held the seller and platform jointly liable, directing them to pay to Rs 90,813.

The Kapurthala District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Rajesh Bhatia and member S Kanwar Jaswant Singh, was hearing a complaint filed by a woman, a Phagwara resident, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices after she received a 10-gram silver bar instead of the 24-karat gold bar she had ordered online for Rs 65,813. She sought replacement with the gold bar or a refund, along with interest and Rs 2 lakh in compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

“The responsibility of incorrect packing of ordered product absolutely rests upon none other than the opposite party 1 (he seller/manufacturer of the gold bar) and 2 (the operator of the online shopping platform). As such, deficiency on the part of opposite parties stand proved causing undue harassment and mental tension to the complaint, which needs to be compensated,” the commission said on October 28.

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The complainant ordered a 10-gram, 24-karat gold bar through the online platform on October 25, 2023. The parcel arrived three days later, but she found a silver bar instead of the gold bar she had paid Rs 65,813 for.

Repeated complaints failed to secure refund

According to the complaint, the woman emailed the companies on October 28, 2023, seeking replacement of the silver bar with gold or a refund. Despite repeated reminders on November 6 and 18, the issue remained unresolved. The platform apologised on November 20 but, five days later, closed the complaint, claiming the correct product had been dispatched. A legal notice sent on January 10, 2024, also failed to resolve the issue, prompting her to approach the commission on February 22, 2024.

The platform argued that the parcel was delivered intact and relied on a packing video it claimed showed a gold bar being packed. However, the commission noted that no investigation report was shared with the customer or placed on record. Examining three photographs submitted by the complaint, it found that the delivered bar bore the word “Silver”.

The commission held that merely claiming to have investigated the complaint was insufficient to prove that the correct product was dispatched. Since the parcel was delivered intact, it held the seller and online platform responsible for the incorrect packing.

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Seller fails to contest complaint

The seller failed to appear despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte on April 30, 2024. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the commission noted that failure to file a written reply could amount to an admission of the allegations.

The online platform’s written reply was struck off on October 7, 2024, for being filed late, though its counsel was allowed to argue. The courier company was absolved as no tampering or delivery lapse was established.

Partly allowing the complaint, the commission directed the seller and platform to refund Rs 65,813 with 8 per cent annual interest, pay Rs 15,000 in compensation and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.

Takeaway

Always record the unboxing of expensive online purchases, preserve the invoice, packaging and product photographs, and report any mismatch to the seller and platform immediately in writing. If the grievance remains unresolved, consumers can approach the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation for deficiency in service.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800–22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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