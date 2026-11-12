Woman ‘forced’ to pay Rs 401 service charge, panel fines Gurugram restaurant Rs 31,000

A restaurant in Gurugram has been directed to pay Rs 31,000 to a woman after she alleged that she was forced to pay a 10 per cent service charge on her dinner bill despite her objection.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur of the Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed the restaurant to refund the Rs 401 service charge to the complainant.

“…it becomes crystal clear that the OP in the present case not only committed a severe deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice…,” the order read.

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10% service charge

According to the complaint, the woman visited the restaurant with her friends for dinner on May 16, 2026. After the meal, when she received the bill, she found that the restaurant had allegedly added a service charge of Rs 401, amounting to 10 per cent of the bill.