Woman ‘forced’ to pay Rs 401 service charge, panel fines Gurugram restaurant Rs 31,000

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal j... Read More
A restaurant in Gurugram has been directed to pay Rs 31,000 to a woman after she alleged that she was forced to pay a 10 per cent service charge on her dinner bill despite her objection.
President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur of the Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed the restaurant to refund the Rs 401 service charge to the complainant.
“…it becomes crystal clear that the OP in the present case not only committed a severe deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice…,” the order read.
According to the complaint, the woman visited the restaurant with her friends for dinner on May 16, 2026. After the meal, when she received the bill, she found that the restaurant had allegedly added a service charge of Rs 401, amounting to 10 per cent of the bill.
The woman told the commission that she had objected to the charge and asked the restaurant to remove it, but it refused. She was consequently forced to pay Rs 4,811, including the service charge. The woman subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging that the restaurant’s conduct violated the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) guidelines on service charges issued on July 4, 2022.
The restaurant was proceeded against ex parte after it failed to appear before the commission.
The commission noted that the CCPA guidelines clearly state that charging anything other than the prices of food items, displayed in the menu along with applicable taxes, would amount to unfair trade practice. In its guidelines, CCPA had stated that no hotel or restaurant can add service charge automatically or by default in the bill and that the charge shall not be collected from consumers by any other name.
CCPA had also observed that no hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay service charge and shall clearly inform the consumer that service charge is voluntary, optional and at consumer’s discretion.
The commission observed that the restaurant not only committed a severe deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the guidelines issued by the CCPA.
Holding the restaurant guilty of providing deficient services as well as unfair trade practice, the commission directed it to refund the service charge collected from the complainant. It further awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation to the complainant for causing mental harassment, pain and agony as well as economic loss, besides Rs 11,000 litigation costs.
“The OP is further directed to pay the aforesaid awarded amount within 45 days from the date of uploading of this order after the expiry of 24 hours (one day) therefrom, failing which the amount will attract interest at the rate of 12% per annum, for the same period, till actual realisation,” the order read.
Restaurants cannot automatically add a service charge to customers’ bills or force them to pay it. Under the CCPA guidelines, service charges are voluntary and optional, and consumers can approach a consumer commission if an establishment refuses to remove the charge despite an objection.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.