Woman orders Rs 26,000 smartphone but gets cheaper model, wins Rs 61,000 payout

The complainant issued a legal notice to the seller and Amazon Pay. The notice addressed to the seller was returned unserved and Amazon Pay issued no reply. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh has directed Amazon Pay and a seller to refund Rs 25,999 with 12 per cent interest after a buyer who had ordered a smartphone received a cheaper model worth Rs 16,000. It also directed them to pay Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

President Gudla Tanuja and members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum of the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the online payments processing service could not escape liability after charging a processing fee for the transaction.

“The answering Opposite Party being a responsible agency in the field of e-marketplace must ensure before allowing the manufacturer or trader to enlist in their space whether they are genuine traders or manufacturers, so that the public will not fall prey to the fraudulent acts of such manufacturers or traders,” the July 8 order noted.