Woman fails licence test due to ‘improper’ training, wins Rs 8,000 against driving school

The complainant stated that after she joined another driving school, she successfully obtained her licence. (Image generated using AI)

After a woman claimed that she failed to obtain a license due to the improper teaching of a driving school, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kannur, has directed the school to refund Rs 9,600 collected in excess from a learner and pay Rs 8,000 towards compensation and litigation costs, holding it guilty of deficiency in service for failing to provide proper driving training.

A bench of president Ravi Susha and members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P observed that the driving school failed to provide proper training even after receipt of the fees which amounted to deficiency in service.

“From the available evidences, the Commission came into a conclusion that the OP failed to provide proper training to the complainant in order to obtain driving license even after the receipt of amount. Hence the OP is liable for deficiency in service and the complainant is entitled to get compensation towards mental agony,” the order dated May 29 read.