Woman fails licence test due to ‘improper’ training, wins Rs 8,000 against driving school

4 min readNew DelhiJun 23, 2026 04:00 PM IST
After a woman claimed that she failed to obtain a license due to the improper teaching of a driving school, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kannur, has directed the school to refund Rs 9,600 collected in excess from a learner and pay Rs 8,000 towards compensation and litigation costs, holding it guilty of deficiency in service for failing to provide proper driving training.
A bench of president Ravi Susha and members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P observed that the driving school failed to provide proper training even after receipt of the fees which amounted to deficiency in service.
“From the available evidences, the Commission came into a conclusion that the OP failed to provide proper training to the complainant in order to obtain driving license even after the receipt of amount. Hence the OP is liable for deficiency in service and the complainant is entitled to get compensation towards mental agony,” the order dated May 29 read.
Plea alleging improper training
- According to the complaint, the woman had enrolled at the driving school to obtain two-wheeler and four-wheeler driving licences.
- She alleged that the school extracted excessive fees, provided inadequate training, allotted only limited practice time and behaved rudely towards her.
- As per the complainant, she failed to obtain license due to the improper teaching and behaviour of the opposite party.
- She claimed she later joined another driving school and successfully obtained her licence.
- She also alleged that the school’s test track did not conform to prescribed dimensions and had earlier approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the All Kerala Driving School Association, but received no relief.
- The driving school denied the allegations and contended that the complainant’s failure in the driving tests resulted from her own lack of skill and road reflexes rather than any deficiency in training.
- It stated that students were informed of the fee structure in advance and that proper instruction was provided according to each learner’s abilities.
- The driving school further contended that they never insulted the complainant and also denied the non-maintainability of the dimension prescribed by the authority.
Compensation awarded
Examining the evidence, the commission noted that an RTO communication showed that action had been initiated against the driving school following the complainant’s complaint.
It further observed that the school’s licence had been temporarily suspended for one month due to irregularities, a fact admitted by the driving school representative during cross-examination.
The commission found that although the complainant failed to prove her claim to have paid Rs 38,000, the driving school admitted payment of Rs 26,600.
Since the prescribed fee for two-wheeler and four-wheeler driving classes was Rs 17,000, the commission held that Rs 9,600 had been collected in excess.
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“The fees for driving classes was mentioned as Rs 17,000 (2 wheeler and 4 wheeler) and it is seen that an amount of Rs 26,600 paid by the complainant to OP and clearly admitted that she had attended 5 driving tests and continued her class for one and half years with OP. Hence the complainant is entitled to get Rs 9,600 which was excessively collected by OP from the complainant,” the order read.
The commission held the driving school liable for deficiency in service, and the complainant was held entitled to compensation for mental agony.
The commission directed the driving school to refund Rs 9,600, pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs within 30 days.
“In default Rs 9600 + Rs 5000 carries interest 9 per cent per annum from the date of order till realisation. Failing which complainant is at liberty to file execution application against OP as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act 2019,” the order read.
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Significance of this judgment
The ruling emphasises that driving schools are accountable not only for charging reasonable fees but also for providing effective training that matches the service promised to learners. The decision also highlights that regulatory findings, such as disciplinary action by the RTO, can strengthen a consumer’s claim where they corroborate allegations of irregularities in the training provided.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala helpline: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.