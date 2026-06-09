Woman misses hospital visit as KSRTC bus departs before time, gets Rs 35,000 compensation

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Pathanamthitta, has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as costs to a woman who missed a reserved bus after it allegedly passed her boarding point before the scheduled departure time, causing her to miss a hospital appointment.

The order passed by a bench comprising president George Baby and member Nishad Thankappan noted that the departure of a bus before the scheduled time, causing a reserved passenger to miss the service, is a clear case of deficiency in service.

“As per consumer protection act, the departure of a bus before the scheduled time, causing a reserved passenger to miss the service, is a clear case of deficiency in service,” the bench noted in its order dated May 29.