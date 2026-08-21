No relief for woman, grandson for ‘stealing’ mother’s Rs 14 lakh on pilgrimage pretext

The Patna High Court noted that the daughter and grandson had “breached the faith” of the elderly woman. (AI-generated image)

The Patna High Court has rejected anticipatory bail to a woman and her son, who were accused of allegedly withdrawing Rs 14 lakh from the bank account of the woman’s elderly mother, who was surviving on her late husband’s pension, after taking her to their home on the pretext of a pilgrimage.

Justice Rajiv Roy observed that the daughter and the grandson had “breached the faith” of the elderly woman, who was surviving on her late husband’s pension and is now at the “mercy” of her children for her day-to-day needs.

“Taking into account the submissions and the manner in which the petitioners (daughter and grandson) breached the faith of the old lady, who unfortunately is the mother of petitioner number 2, the pension amount of her late husband having been reduced to nil in the bank account, she is now at the mercy of her son/daughter for her day-to-day living, this takes the court to only one conclusion that the petitioners do not deserve relief,” the August 18 order read.