No relief for woman, grandson for ‘stealing’ mother’s Rs 14 lakh on pilgrimage pretext

The Patna High Court noted that the elderly woman alleged that her daughter and grandson withdrew Rs 14 lakh from her account under the guise of submitting her life certificate.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiAug 21, 2026 08:00 AM IST
elderly woman Rs 14 lakh pension Patna High court daughter motherThe Patna High Court noted that the daughter and grandson had “breached the faith” of the elderly woman. (AI-generated image)
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The Patna High Court has rejected anticipatory bail to a woman and her son, who were accused of allegedly withdrawing Rs 14 lakh from the bank account of the woman’s elderly mother, who was surviving on her late husband’s pension, after taking her to their home on the pretext of a pilgrimage.

Justice Rajiv Roy observed that the daughter and the grandson had “breached the faith” of the elderly woman, who was surviving on her late husband’s pension and is now at the “mercy” of her children for her day-to-day needs.

“Taking into account the submissions and the manner in which the petitioners (daughter and grandson) breached the faith of the old lady, who unfortunately is the mother of petitioner number 2, the pension amount of her late husband having been reduced to nil in the bank account, she is now at the mercy of her son/daughter for her day-to-day living, this takes the court to only one conclusion that the petitioners do not deserve relief,” the August 18 order read. 

The high court was hearing anticipatory bail applications filed by the daughter and grandson, who apprehended arrest in connection with a complaint filed by the elderly woman under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (theft).

Took her on pretext of pilgrimage

The case was filed by the elderly woman, who alleged that her daughter, son-in-law and grandson took her to their home on the pretext of taking her on a pilgrimage. She claimed that she was surviving on her late husband’s pension and had Rs 14 lakh in her bank account, besides ornaments.

According to the complaint, after she moved to her daughter’s home with her documents and ornaments, the accused persons allegedly withdrew Rs 14 lakh from her account under the guise of submitting her life certificate.

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It was further alleged that the daughter had registered their own mobile number with the elderly woman’s bank account, because of which she did not receive messages about the withdrawals. She subsequently learnt about the transactions and filed the complaint.

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Justice Rajiv Roy Patna High Court Justice Rajiv Roy noted that the elderly woman claimed that her daughter and grandson allegedly withdrew Rs 14 lakh from her account under the guise of submitting her life certificate.

‘Took advantage of her old age’

The daughter and grandson were represented by advocate Bimlesh Kumar Pandey, who argued that the woman had gone to her daughter’s house voluntarily as she was ill and was provided medical treatment there. It was further submitted that regular withdrawals had been made and that the elderly woman’s son had conspired with his wife and forced her to file the complaint.

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On the other hand, advocate Dhaneshwar Prasad Gupta, appearing for the complainant, referred to the sessions court’s order and argued that the accused had withdrawn the entire amount after registering their own mobile number in the bank account. He submitted that the elderly woman came to know about the withdrawals only after receiving her bank statement.

He further alleged that the accused took advantage of her old age and obtained her thumb impression on the pretext of submitting her life certificate.

The Patna High Court ultimately rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the woman and her son. The woman’s husband, who was also a petitioner, had already been arrested, and his plea was withdrawn.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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