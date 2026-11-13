Woman flags ‘filthy’ washroom, foul smell inside train coach, Railways to pay Rs 30,000

An Andhra Pradesh District Consumer Commission has directed the South Central Railway to pay Rs 30,000 to a post-operative spinal surgery patient after staff tied a non-functional toilet door with a rope instead of restoring water and sanitation facilities aboard the Gowthami Express.

A bench of president Raghupathy Vasantha Kumar, members Chakka Susi, and Chaganti Nageswara was dealing with the plea of a woman who was travelling after her medical checkup and raised a complaint about the non-functional washroom taps, absence of water in the commodes, defective/open dustbin arrangements, rotting food waste, and foul smell.

“The complainant has established that she was travelling after spinal surgery and that basic toilet and water facilities were unavailable. Her evidence also establishes that a complaint was made, but the response did not effectively restore the facility. These circumstances undoubtedly caused physical discomfort, inconvenience and mental agony,” the commission said on September 30.

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The commission pointed out that the Railway complaint history relied upon by the opposite parties themselves records that the toilet complaint was attended to by tying up the toilet door.

Highlighting that the present case is not confined merely to the absence of water. The evidence indicates a combination of non-functional toilet facilities and absence of water, poor sanitation, exposed waste, foul smell, and ineffective response to a passenger complaint; the order said, “The cumulative effect of these circumstances constitutes a shortcoming and inadequacy in the performance of the service.”

Through this case, the commission also draws attention to the bigger problem that the Railway passenger grievance mechanism should not operate merely as a mechanism for recording and closing complaints.

It directed the Railway authorities to ensure that complaints concerning water, toilets, sanitation, cleanliness, and other basic passenger amenities are promptly addressed. Closing a passenger complaint must record the actual corrective action taken, rather than merely closing the ticket administratively.

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Woman flags unhygienic conditions in AC coach

The complainant and her husband booked two third-class railway tickets through IRCTC for travelling from Lingampalli to Kakinada by the Gowthami Express on December 4, 2024. The tickets were booked on December 3, a day before the journey, for a total of Rs 2,584.

According to the complainant, she specifically requested that she was a post-operative patient who had undergone spinal surgery and was returning after a medical review. But she alleged that, after boarding, she found that the coach was not properly maintained, and the washroom taps and commodes were non-functional due to the absence of water. She further alleged that the dustbin lids were broken/open and that rotting food waste was emitting a foul smell throughout the coach.

She stated that she called the railway helpline 139 at around 10 pm and complained about the same, but that did not yield anything. She alleged that after the complaint, instead of restoring the toilet facility, the attendant merely tied the toilet doors with ropes. thereby depriving passengers of the basic sanitary facility.

Thereafter, she sent a legal notice to Railways but got no satisfactory response nor any compensation.

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The Railways denied the allegations and challenged the maintainability of the plea, stating that the allegations were false, incorrect, untenable, and concocted. It was further argued that t the complaint was misconceived, frivolous, and baseless and that there was no valid cause of action against the opposite parties

Public authority not exempt from consumer law: Order

The order held, “Opposite parties are a public authority does not, by itself, exclude them from the operation of consumer law.”

The commission distinguished the woman’s claim from statutory compensation under the Railways Act. It said that her grievance is that she purchased a reserved AC railway service for consideration. Still, the Railway failed to provide functional toilet and water facilities and reasonable hygienic conditions, and, despite a contemporaneous complaint, failed to effectively redress the grievance.

Underscoring that the evidence of the complainant is specific and consistent, the ruling said that her grievance is not a vague allegation of inconvenience. “She has identified the particular defects: non-functional washroom taps, absence of water in the commodes, defective/open dustbin arrangements, rotting food waste, foul smell, and the failure to restore the toilet facility even after complaint,” it added.

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Takeaway

This judgment underscored that Indian Railways is legally accountable under consumer law for basic hygiene and functional amenities. By rejecting mere “administrative closure” of complaints without actual resolution, it sets a vital precedent demanding genuine accountability and preventive maintenance.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Maharashtra: 0866-2551431) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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