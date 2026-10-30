Woman makes false community service claims, Delhi High Court orders 30 days more

In a landlord-tenant dispute, the Delhi High Court in September 2024 ordered four people to perform 15 days of community service after observing that they had filed false criminal cases against each other. Nearly two years later, hospital records exposed that one woman who claimed to have completed her duty had never reported for it. Holding her guilty of contempt for disobeying the order and misleading the court, the high court has given her one last chance- 30 days of community service instead of jail.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing the matter to decide the punishment for the woman, who was held guilty of contempt on October 13 for wilfully disobeying the court’s September 2024 order directing her to perform 15 days of community service and falsely claiming that she had completed the assignment.

“The purpose of the Contempt of Courts Act is to uphold the majesty of law and to punish an offender for his wilful disobedience or obstruction to the majesty of law, for the reason that respect and authority commanded by Courts are the greatest guarantee to an ordinary citizen that his rights would be protected and the fabric of the society will crumble down if the respect for the judiciary is undermined,” the court said on October 27.

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The proceedings arose from two criminal petitions seeking quashing of FIRs registered in March 2017 following cross-complaints between a landlord‘s family and a tenant’s family. The parties subsequently reached a compromise and approached the high court, which quashed the FIRs but directed all four individuals to undertake community service.

Court orders community service

The dispute involved a landlord, who was the father of one complainant, and a tenant, who was the husband of the other complainant. The first FIR was registered on March 20, 2017, over allegations of assaulting a woman and using criminal force with the intent to disrobe her.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that respect for judicial authority is the greatest guarantee that an ordinary citizen’s rights will be protected. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that respect for judicial authority is the greatest guarantee that an ordinary citizen’s rights will be protected. (Image enhanced using AI)

The second FIR was registered the following day, over allegations of assaulting a woman and criminal intimidation. After reaching a compromise, the parties approached the high court seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings. On September 2, 2024, the court quashed both FIRs.

However, Justice Prasad observed that the parties could not file false cases and escape responsibility merely by entering into a settlement. The court expressed concern that police officers were spending valuable time investigating trivial or false cases, particularly those involving allegations relating to the modesty of women, instead of concentrating on genuine complaints.

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The court directed the two petitioners to perform 15 days of community service at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP Hospital), Delhi and the two complainants at Safdarjung Hospital between September 10 and 25, 2024. Any absence or misbehaviour had to be reported to the police.

On May 11, 2026, the high court found that three individuals had not complied and pulled up the police for failing to report the breach. It directed two of them to appear on May 18 and the third on May 28 to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated. The court shifted the assignments to RML Hospital, directing two individuals to complete 15 days by July 1, while the third received a similar direction on May 29.

On July 2, two individuals claimed they had completed their service. However, an RML report dated July 30 confirmed that the woman facing contempt proceedings had never reported for duty, while the other two had completed their assignments. The high court subsequently issued bailable warrants against her on August 18.

Court warns lawyer

When the contemnor woman appeared before the court on October 13, she failed to explain why she had not completed the community service or why she had told the court on July 2 that she had complied with its directions.

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The high court held her guilty of contempt under Section 2(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, observing that her failure to obey the order and the false statement amounted to complete disobedience of the court.

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The judge also cautioned contemnor lawyer for relying on her statement without verifying the facts. The lawyer told the court that he had believed his client to be truthful. “The young Counsel is warned to be more careful in future in accepting the ipse dixit of his client without verifying the facts and submitting it before the Court,” the order stated.

Taking into account her unconditional apology and remorse, the high court noted that sending the woman to prison would not be in the interest of her minor children’s future. It gave her one final opportunity to purge the contempt by performing 30 days of community service at RML Hospital between November 1 and 30.