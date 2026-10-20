Insurer denies depression treatment claim citing ‘self-injury’, woman wins Rs 1.47 lakh

A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a private insurer to pay Rs 1.45 lakh to a 21-year-old woman after it rejected her medical reimbursement claim for severe depression, citing intentional self-injury as a ground for exclusion. Holding that depression cannot simply be treated as intentional self-injury, the commission said the insurer had relied on technical grounds to deny the claim despite medical records documenting the diagnosis and hospital expenses.

Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Syed Anser Kaleem and member Renukadevi Deshpande were hearing a complaint filed by the woman against the insurer, its managing director and chief executive officer. The dispute concerned the insurer’s refusal to reimburse hospital expenses incurred during her treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for severe depression.

“Insurance companies cannot exonerate their liability on mere technical grounds. Since the medical expenses incurred are fully supported by valid hospital bills, and the act of repudiating the claim of the complainant by the OP insurance company amounts to a clear deficiency in service…we found that the insurance company deficient in its service in repudiating the claim of the complainant on technical ground,” commission said on September 29.

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The complainant’s health insurance policy dated back to April 9, 2011, and she said it had been renewed over the years. She sought reimbursement of Rs 1.45 lakh for her hospital expenses. The insurer rejected the claim through a communication dated April 25, 2025, maintaining that the treatment for severe depression involved intentional self-injury and was excluded under the policy.

Why insurer rejected claim

The complainant informed the commission that she held a ‘Family Health Optima’ policy and relied on its provisions relating to the moratorium period and grace period. She argued that the policy’s long renewal history and the applicable grace-period provisions supported her claim.

The latest policy covered April 11, 2025, to April 10, 2026. The insurer, however, contended that its investigation had found that the complainant was admitted for treatment following intentional self-injury during a lapse in the policy’s renewal. It maintained that the claim had been rejected in accordance with the policy’s terms and conditions.

The insurer also challenged the maintainability of the complaint and alleged that crucial facts had been suppressed. The complainant disputed the rejection and approached the consumer commission seeking reimbursement and compensation.

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Examining the discharge summary, the commission noted that the final diagnosis was severe depression. It observed that depression could arise for several reasons and could not simply be treated as intentional self-injury. The commission also referred to earlier decisions of the Supreme Court and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, observing that insurance companies cannot escape liability on mere technical grounds.

It found that the medical expenses were supported by hospital bills and concluded that the insurer had not justified its decision to reject the claim. The commission held that the insurer’s rejection of the reimbursement claim for the treatment of severe depression amounted to a deficiency in service.

The finding was based on the medical evidence and the circumstances of this particular dispute. The order does not establish that every claim involving depression must automatically be reimbursed, regardless of the policy terms or the evidence in an individual case.

The commission allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties to pay the complainant Rs 1.45 lakh jointly and severally. The amount must be paid within 30 days of the order. If the opposite parties fail to comply, they must pay interest at 6 per cent per annum from November 18, 2025, the date the complaint was filed, until realisation.

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The commission also awarded Rs 2,000 towards the cost of the proceedings. It directed the opposite parties to submit a compliance report within 45 days of receiving the order.

Takeaway

If your health insurance claim is rejected by citing a policy exclusion, check whether the insurer’s reason is supported by your medical records and the policy terms. If you believe the rejection is unjustified, you can challenge it before a consumer commission.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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