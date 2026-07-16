Woman misses connecting flight, ‘loses’ assistant professor job, wins Rs 53,000 payout

A consumer commission in Kerala has found Oman Air for deficiency of service and directed it to pay Rs 53,000 in compensation to a passenger who missed her connecting flight and lost her existing job in Dubai as well as the new opportunity of being an assistant professor after reaching Thiruvananthapuram a day late.

President P V Jayarajan, along with members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R of the Thiruvananthapuram district commission, noted that one Hena M allegedly resigned from her job in Dubai and booked a business-class ticket to return to Kerala in time to join the University College of Engineering as an assistant professor on a one-year contractual appointment.

“Needless to say, a person who is booking the flight ticket with an aspiration to join as an assistant professor in a prestigious educational institution under the University of Kerala has caused much mental stress due to the non-availability of such employment, though it is on a contract basis,” the July 7 order read.

The commission further held that “simply” because Oman Air provided accommodation, transportation and meals in Muscat did not allow it to “get away” from responsibility for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

No connecting flight, lost opportunity

Hena claimed that while she was working as an archives clerk in Zabeel International Institute of Management in Dubai, she got an appointment at the University College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram as an assistant professor on a contract basis for a period of one year in the department of computer science and engineering.

Hena added that as per the appointment letter, she had to join on or before June 3, 2016 and for joining the said profile, she resigned from her job abroad and booked an air ticket in the business class and paid Rs 40,400 to travel on June 2, 2016, from Dubai to reach Thiruvananthapuram on June 3, 2016 morning.

She claimed that she boarded the above flight from Dubai, but missed the connecting flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram due to belated arrival at Muscat Airport. Hena alleged that she could travel from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram only on June 4, 2016 and due to this delay, she could not join as an assistant professor in the said university and hence lost the job.

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She allegedly retired to Dubai after that, spending an amount of Rs 7,270 on airfare to join her husband.

The complainant submitted that she had not only lost her existing job, but could not join her new job in Karyavattom. She added that all these difficulties happened due to the inordinate delay of the flight operated by Oman Air.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the airline, she approached this commission for redressal of her grievances. Advocate Abdul Shukkur Arakkal represented Hena in the matter.

‘Lost new employment’

Noting that the delay of flights should be announced and communicated to the passengers as per the civil aviation requirements, the commission noted that it was the duty of the airlines to convey the reason to the passengers so that they can make alternative arrangements.

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The commission further noted that it was proved by the complainant that she got an appointment as an assistant professor at the University Engineering College in Thrivandrum, and she could not report for the new employment due to the delay of the airline’s flight.

Pointing out that service was deficient on the part of the Oman airline, the commission found that the woman had suffered mental agony and financial loss. The commission directed the airline to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the complainant along with Rs 3,000 as the cost of litigation.

Airline’s defence: Woman responsible for lost job

Representing the airline, advocates A Abdul Kharim and R Ranjit submitted that the connecting flight was delayed from Dubai Airport due to technical reasons and hence the complainant could not be connected to the Muscat-Trivandrum flight.

The airline further added that they provided accommodation to Hena with full meals, transportation and assistance at a hotel in Muscat, and she was also rebooked, that too, in business class on a Jet Air Flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram on June 3, 2016, reaching Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm on June 4, 2016.

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The airline further argued that there is absolutely no deficiency in service on their part, and they had done the best they could do in the given circumstances. It was further submitted that the claim of the complainant that she lost her job due to the delay was not admitted, and if that was the situation, she was responsible for a grave lapse and lack of diligence on her part in not booking her travel sufficiently early, rather than choosing to fly at the last minute.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala helpline: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.