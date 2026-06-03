Woman can claim maintenance in invalid marriage, rules Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court directed the husband to pay Rs 9,000 per month to the women towards permanent alimony and maintenance. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently granted Rs 9,000 monthly maintenance to a woman despite upholding a family court’s decision declaring her marriage void (invalid), observing that denying financial support to an “indigent” and “destitute” woman would result in “grave hardship and injustice”.

Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar noted that the woman was residing in an old-age home, had no independent source of income, property or family support, whereas the estranged husband was a retired government employee drawing a regular pension and was in a better financial position to provide assistance.

“The respondent(husband) is a retired government employee receiving a regular pension with no substantial liabilities, as per the affidavit filed by him dated 29.05.2023. He is, therefore, in a comparatively better financial position to provide support. In these circumstances, denial of maintenance would result in grave hardship and injustice to the appellant. This court is of the considered view that this is a fit case for grant of reasonable maintenance to secure her sustenance and dignity,” the May 29 order read.