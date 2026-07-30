Woman suffers burn injuries while cooking after gas cylinder ‘leak’, wins Rs 1 lakh

A consumer commission in West Bengal has held the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and its LPG distributor liable for deficiency in service and directed them to jointly pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a woman who sustained burn injuries after a domestic cooking gas cylinder allegedly leaked and caught fire in her kitchen.

President Gopal Kishore Sinha and members Meenakshi Ghosh and Sudip Majumder observed that the complainant sustained 15 per cent burn injury, which was grievous and severe in nature.

“Considering the nature and gravity of injury, cost of treatment physical and mental suffering, the complainant is entitled to get compensation and Rs 1,00,000 will be just and proper,” the order dated July 9 read.

Fire accident

The complainant stated that she had booked an LPG cylinder on June 23, 2023, which was delivered the following day. On August 11, 2023, while she was cooking, gas allegedly leaked from the cylinder, triggering a fire that left her with burn injuries on her hands and back and damaged her clothes. Her son immediately informed the distributor and lodged a complaint.

It was further stated that a mechanic inspected the cylinder, but no inspection report was provided despite repeated requests. The next day, the distributor replaced the cylinder, and the delivery slip reportedly recorded that the replacement was necessitated due to leakage. She claimed to have spent around Rs 50,000 on treatment and contended that plastic surgery costing another Rs 2 lakh might be required to remove the burn scars.

Neither IOCL nor the distributor appeared before the commission despite service of notice, following which the matter proceeded ex parte.

The commission noted that hospital records established that the complainant had suffered 15 per cent burn injuries on her back, shoulder and right arm. It also relied on certain documents indicating that the last mandatory inspection was done in July 2015. The commission observed that LPG is a dangerous substance requiring regular inspection to prevent accidents.

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The commission noted that the son of the complainant in his twitter (now X) chat with higher authority of IOCL had prayed for compensation for physical and mental suffering due to burn injury however it did not take any step for redressal.

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The commission observed that the complainant is entitled to compensation in absence of contrary evidence. “In the absence of evidence to the contrary this Commission is constrained to hold that the complainant is able to prove deficiency in service and negligence of both the OPs and the complainant is entitled to get compensation,” the commission noted.

The commission awarded total compensation of Rs 1 lakh, directing IOCL to pay Rs 75,000 and the distributor to pay Rs 25,000 within two months.

Takeaway

LPG distributors and oil companies have a duty to ensure regular safety inspections and promptly address complaints about gas leaks. Failure to maintain cylinders and related equipment, investigate reported defects, or provide timely relief to injured consumers can amount to deficiency in service.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (West Bengal: 033–2252–0448) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.