Woman branded witch, forced to ‘eat excreta’: Gauhati High Court grants bail to accused

A woman was allegedly branded a witch and assaulted by villagers, including the accused, following which her daughter filed a complaint, leading to his arrest.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 17, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Gauhati High Court woman branded witch assaultThe allegation against the petitioner was that he had caught the informant by the hand and dragged her across the river, which was backed by witnesses in their statements. (AI-generated image)
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The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to a man accused of being part of a mob that allegedly assaulted a woman after she was branded a witch, forced her to eat her own excreta, stripped her in public and made her and her husband walk across a river before taking them to a bus stand to drive them out of the village. The specific allegation against the petitioner was that he caught the woman’s daughter by the hand and dragged her across the river.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma noted in the September 15 order that the investigation had already been completed and the chargesheet filed. It also noted that the man had spent over 72 days in custody and held that his further detention was not necessary for the trial.

“Having regard to the materials available on record and also the period of detention undergone, further detention of the petitioner may not be necessary for the purpose of trial,” the court said.

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‘Mob gathered, stripped mother’

The informant, who is the daughter of the woman, lodged a complaint on June 11 alleging that the main accused took her parents away after branding her mother a witch and gathered other villagers, who allegedly assaulted the mother, forced her to eat her own excreta and stripped her in public.

It was also alleged that one of the other accused was earlier married to the informant’s younger sister, but after their divorce, he spread a rumour that her mother was a witch.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Gauhati High Court woman branded witch assault Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma granted bail to the man on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

As far as the present petitioner is concerned, the allegation against him was that he caught the informant by the hand and dragged her across the river. The same was also stated by the witnesses in their statements.

The man was represented by advocates B P Borah, J B Choudhury and P J Dutta in the matter, while the state was represented by the public prosecutor.

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“The investigation of the case is over and the charge-sheet has already been submitted. The petitioner has spent above 72 days in custody,” the court said. It granted bail to the man on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the special judge concerned, with the condition that he shall not approach or try to contact any of the victims or other witnesses acquainted with the facts of the case.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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