Woman branded witch, forced to ‘eat excreta’: Gauhati High Court grants bail to accused

The allegation against the petitioner was that he had caught the informant by the hand and dragged her across the river, which was backed by witnesses in their statements. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to a man accused of being part of a mob that allegedly assaulted a woman after she was branded a witch, forced her to eat her own excreta, stripped her in public and made her and her husband walk across a river before taking them to a bus stand to drive them out of the village. The specific allegation against the petitioner was that he caught the woman’s daughter by the hand and dragged her across the river.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma noted in the September 15 order that the investigation had already been completed and the chargesheet filed. It also noted that the man had spent over 72 days in custody and held that his further detention was not necessary for the trial.