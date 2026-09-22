Woman, baby kept waiting 10 hours on plane, airline ordered to pay Rs 1.5 lakh

The woman alleged that the flight was later cancelled and she and her infant son had to remain at the airport for several more hours without proper food or assistance. (AI-generated image)

A Delhi consumer commission recently ordered an international airline to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to a woman and her infant son after they allegedly had to remain inside an aircraft for about 10 hours without basic facilities during a flight delay.

Commission president Poonam Chaudhry and members Shekhar Chandra and Bariq Ahmad held the complainant entitled to compensation, noting that she and her child had to suffer because of the airline’s poor service.

“On the given facts, we are of the view that the complainant No. 1 is entitled for compensation as she and her infant baby had to suffer because of poor services, negligence and irresponsible behaviour of OP-1 (airlines), which in our opinion amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said on September 2.