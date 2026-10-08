Woman with B+ blood given AB+ transfusion, wins Rs 5 lakh from hospital, doctors

A Chhattisgarh consumer commission has held a private hospital and two doctors liable for severe medical negligence after allegedly administering incorrect AB-positive blood to a patient with a B-positive blood group. Finding the hospital guilty of deficiency in service, the commission directed them to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation for mental trauma.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Anil Kumar Agnihotri and Nirupama Pradhan of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, also ordered them to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

“The complainant’s blood group was recorded as B+ in the annexure submitted with the complaint. However, during the examination conducted by the opposite parties on February 17, 2014, her blood group was reported as AB+. As a result of this incorrect blood-group determination, the complainant allegedly had to suffer severe physical and mental distress,” read the September 29 order.

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“It was further alleged that administering the wrong blood group could even have endangered her life. Thus, the institution was accused of showing the highest degree of negligence during the complainant’s treatment,” it added.

The ruling held that despite the complainant having a B-positive blood group, the opposite parties recorded her blood group as AB-positive. By reporting her blood group as AB-positive even though it was not her actual blood group, the opposite parties committed deficiency in service and adopted an unfair trade practice.

Hospital accused of medical negligence

The complainant was injured in a road accident in February 2014, while she was returning to Raipur with relatives after a family function in Bilaspur. She suffered a fracture to her femur and was admitted to a private hospital. According to the complainant, her treatment started only after a deposit of Rs 25,000.

During the treatment, a blood sample was taken and it was reported to be AB positive, and three units of AB-positive blood were arranged for her. The complainant claimed that she had informed the hospital staff that her blood group was B positive, but the staff nevertheless administered AB-positive blood.

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She alleged that soon after the transfusion, she developed severe discomfort, vomiting, dizziness, and other complications. The blood transfusion was stopped, but she was then found to have blood-like red secretion in her urine and had to be taken back from the operation theatre to the ICU.

The complainant later underwent another blood-group test, including one conducted through the Red Cross blood bank, which showed her blood group as B positive and described the earlier AB-positive result as an incorrect blood sample. She alleged that the hospital and doctors negligently administered incompatible blood, and filed a consumer complaint alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Shock can cause discrepancy, hospital claims

The hospital and doctors denied negligence, arguing that the complainant was in a state of shock after the accident and that medical circumstances could sometimes cause discrepancies in blood-group testing. They also claimed that the transfusion was stopped promptly after she developed symptoms.

According to the hospital, the discrepancy can occur when the body is in shock because of the various toxins released, which create a coating on red blood cells that could become a problem when it comes to reporting the right blood group.

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Commission finds negligence

The commission noted that the initial blood test reported her blood group as AB-positive, but a later test at the Red Cross flagged the earlier sample as incorrect. A test conducted on February 20, 2014, showed her blood group was B-positive.

It considered the opposite party’s argument that factors such as shock, dehydration, temperature changes, intravenous fluids and medicines could have caused the discrepancy in the blood-group reports.

The commission sought a medical opinion from the civil surgeon-cum-chief hospital superintendent, district hospital, on whether circumstantial factors could change a person’s blood group. The medical authority stated that circumstantial causes cannot change a blood group.

On this basis, the commission rejected the defence that the discrepancy could be explained by the patient’s medical condition. It concluded that the complainant had B-positive blood but was transfused with AB-positive blood, amounting to negligence and deficiency in service.

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The commission also observed that the complainant experienced severe physical and mental distress after the transfusion and that the possibility of a fatal outcome from an incompatible blood transfusion could not be ruled out.

Takeaway

This judgment highlighted the importance of accurate blood-group testing before transfusion and holds medical service providers accountable where an incompatible blood group is administered. The commission rejected the defence that shock or other circumstances could alter a patient’s blood group and awarded Rs 5 lakh for mental agony.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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