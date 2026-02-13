Withhold counting & result of Sunday’s election, Gujarat HC directs Baroda Cricket Association

The respondents to the petition are BCCI, BCA, Varesh Sinha, Revival Group candidates Kiran More and Amul Jikar as well as Satyamev Jayate-Royal Group candidates Anant Indulkar and Amar Petiwale.

THE HIGH-STAKES February 15 elections of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) – an affiliate of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – has run into troubled waters as the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday granted ad-interim relief to petitioners challenging the candidature of four members of the two rival groups, directing the BCA to withhold the counting and results of the elections until the disposal of the petition.

Justice N R Mehta of the HC was hearing a petition filed by two members of the BCA challenging the nominations of four candidates of the Revival Group, citing violation of the Supreme Court directions in the case of elections of sports bodies, based on the recommendations of a committee led by Justice RM Lodha, contending that the BCA election officer, former Gujarat State Election Commissioner Varesh Sinha, “published the final list of candidates without passing any order on objections raised against” the candidature of the four candidates regarding tenure-based disqualification.