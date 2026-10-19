Windshield glare raises ‘safety concerns’, owner wins Rs 5 lakh from car company

A Delhi District Consumer Commission has held a car manufacturing company guilty of unfair trade practice over windshield glare and dashboard reflections in a car, directing it to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the owner for harassment and inconvenience.

A bench of president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal noted concerns over visibility while driving but could not establish a design defect.

“This commission holds the opposition party guilty of unfair trade practice since it terms the phenomenon relating to windshield glare in the present case as ‘natural’ but is selling a product on its website to provide the cure for it. This act of the opposition party is also discriminatory, as the product is available to be sold in some countries and is not made available for their consumers in India,” the October 6 order read.

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The commission noted that the team which inspected the car noticed the glare but only termed it a natural phenomenon, even though the complainant claimed that it was disturbing him while driving and could cause potentially cause an accident.

‘Windshield glare, dashboard reflections’

The complainant purchased the car in April 2025. He alleged that the vehicle suffered from persistent windshield glare and dashboard reflections that obstructed visibility while driving during the day and at night, posing a safety risk.

The complainant approached the car manufacturing company and its authorised dealer alleging a defect in the vehicle and deficiency in service. He claimed that the manufacturer had dismissed the reflections as a “normal phenomenon” and sought a refund, compensation for safety risks and mental agony, and litigation costs.

The car manufacturing company denied the allegations, maintaining that the vehicle had undergone quality checks and complied with applicable standards. It argued that the complainant had not produced an independent expert report establishing a manufacturing defect. The company also relied on inspections that found no abnormality in the vehicle’s reflections.

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The complainant, however, argued that the issue arose from the vehicle’s design rather than a manufacturing flaw. He also relied on responses obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and technical literature to support his concerns about the safety implications of windshield glare.

Research links glare to impaired visibility: Order

The commission observed that windshield glare and dashboard reflections were noticeable during the inspection but were described by the manufacturer as a natural phenomenon. It noted that the complainant found the reflections disturbing while driving and believed they could potentially cause an accident.

The commission referred to research on windshield glare and noted that reflected light can create veiling luminance, affecting a driver’s ability to see the road ahead. “This commission has gone through an article published by the University of Michigan in 2003 titled ‘Daytime Veiling Luminance from Windshield; effects of scattering and reflection,’ which is published by M L Mefford, M. Flannagan, and Go Adachi. During daytime driving, light, i.e scattered or reflected from the windshield towards the eyes of a driver, creates a veiling luminance that the driver must look through to see the roadway ahead…,” it noted.

“Under the conditions examined here, reflection causes the majority of veiling luminance, although the contribution from scattered light is not negligible. Measures that would reduce reflected luminance, such as glass treatments that reduce reflection from the glass surfaces and non-reflective dashboard materials, would thus potentially offer substantial benefits,” it added. The commission also referred to earlier litigation involving a luxury car company over dashboard glare and windshield reflections.

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However, relying on a response from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the commission noted that reflection control was not specified under IS 2553 (Part 2): 2019 or required by international automotive glazing safety standards. It, therefore, said it could not make a finding on the design of the car or its windshield glass.

Takeaway

The case highlights the distinction between a vehicle’s manufacturing defect and an alleged unfair trade practice involving dashboard reflections and windshield glare. It raises questions about consumer safety, manufacturers’ responsibility to address visibility concerns, and the evidence required to establish a design-related defect.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi helpline: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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