Will comply with CCI directions on data sharing with Meta: WhatsApp to Supreme Court

Rebuked by the Supreme Court over its data sharing policy, WhatsApp LLC on Monday told the apex court that it had decided to comply with the directions of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) asking it to give users greater control over sharing of their data with its parent company Meta.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the messaging platform told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi that it will implement the CCI directions by March 16, 2026.

He said in view of this, the company was not pressing its applications filed seeking a stay on the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order upholding some of the CCI directions.