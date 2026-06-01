Wildlife study first, tree felling later: Court closes PIL against Rs 5,729-crore Guwahati Ring Road project

The petitioners’ counsel argued that there is a strong necessity for the construction of the Ring Road, but the importance of preservation of the sanctuary cannot be overlooked. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court recently closed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Rs 5,729-crore Guwahati Ring Road Project after the Assam government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) assured that no trees would be felled in the affected sanctuary area until a detailed wildlife impact study is completed.

A bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing a PIL filed by two Assam residents who raised concerns over the environmental impact of the proposed 121-km highway project.

“With such disclosure and undertaking by the State and the NHAI, the executing agency, we do not consider it necessary to continue with this Public Interest Litigation any further. This petition thus is disposed of with the hope and trust that every care shall be taken to protect the environment and simultaneously carry out the project as expeditiously as possible,” the May 26 order read.