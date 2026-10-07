Wife’s continued litigation against husband amounts to cruelty: Chhattisgarh High Court

The Chhattisgarh High Court recently dissolved a couple’s marriage, observing that a wife’s continued pursuit of criminal and domestic violence proceedings against her husband and his family, even after their acquittal, amounted to mental cruelty.

A bench of Justices Parth Prateem Sahu and Sushma Sawant on September 18 allowed the husband’s appeal against the family court’s 2019 dismissal of his divorce petition.

“…appeals preferred by the respondent wife challenging the said judgment of acquittal, which demonstrates continued efforts of respondent/wife to prosecute appellant and his family even after their acquittal. In the facts and circumstances of the case, the continuation of such proceedings caused considerable mental agony, harassment and distress to the appellant,” the order read.

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Justices Parth Prateem Sahu and Sushma Sawant set aside the family court’s judgment and allowed husband’s appeal. Justices Parth Prateem Sahu and Sushma Sawant set aside the family court’s judgment and allowed husband’s appeal.

Plea for divorce

The husband had originally sought divorce on grounds of cruelty and the wife’s alleged mental disorder. He claimed that she repeatedly misbehaved with him and his family, used abusive language, created disturbances at home and had slapped him during one incident. He also alleged that she had been undergoing psychiatric treatment before their marriage and that her condition had been concealed from him.

The wife denied the allegations and accused the husband and his family of subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty and demanding Rs 5 lakh. She also alleged that false information had been given about the husband’s employment and salary.

The family court had rejected the husband’s divorce plea, finding that he had failed to establish cruelty or prove that his wife suffered from an incurable mental illness. The husband, thus, moved the high court challenging the dismissal of his divorce plea.

The counsel for the husband argued that the wife was suffering from incurable mental disorder, which was concealed by her parents at the time of marriage. It was further submitted that she initiated false criminal proceedings against him and his family members on false and baseless allegations of demand of dowry and domestic violence, in which the husband was acquitted.

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No one appeared before the high court on behalf of the wife.

The high court observed that the husband’s allegation that his wife was suffering with mental disease was a serious allegation, which had to be proved strictly in accordance with law.

The court found that there were no sufficient evidence on record to prove that the wife was suffering with any mental disease prior to her marriage.

The court however noted that the wife not only lodged a complaint in police station alleging cruelty committed by her in-laws but further challenged the order of acquittal by trial Court in appeal. It observed that her complaint under the Domestic Violence Act was dismissed by the magistrate which was further challenged in appeal.

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“…act and the conduct of respondent to challenge the order of acquittal of appellant and his family is put to challenge in criminal appeal and further that order passed by Magistrate under the Act of 2005 rejecting the application was further challenged in appeal under Section 29 of the Act of 2005, in the considered opinion of this Court, it is the act of cruelty by respondent upon appellant,” the court said.

It held that the wife’s conduct, when considered in its entirety and in the background of the matrimonial dispute, has caused mental cruelty to the husband.

The high court thus set aside the Family Court’s judgment and dissolved the marriage between the couple.