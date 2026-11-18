A wife’s epilepsy cannot, by itself, be treated as proof of cruelty towards her husband or a mental disorder, the Gauhati High Court has observed while dismissing a husband’s plea seeking her original medical records in a pending divorce case. The court said that merely because a person has epilepsy does not mean that they are cruel, adding that allegations of matrimonial cruelty must be established through specific instances.

Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma were hearing the husband’s challenge to two orders passed by a family court in his divorce proceedings.

“The fact remains that epilepsy is a neurological disorder. It is not a mental or psychopathic disorder. It should also be noted that just because a person has epilepsy does not mean that the person is cruel. Cruelty and mental cruelty would have to be decided on the basis of specific instances to be proved by the person making the allegation, against the person who committed acts of cruelty,” the court said on November 13.