Wife’s anxiety disorder not enough to stop CRPF man’s transfer, says Gauhati High Court

5 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 01:07 PM IST
The Gauhati High Court has refused to stay the transfer of a CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector from Guwahati to Chhattisgarh, despite his plea that he was the sole caregiver to his wife suffering from an anxiety disorder. The court held that the grounds cited by the man may “not be sufficient” to interfere with a transfer order.
Holding that transfer is an “incidence of service”, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said interference was unwarranted absent mala fide or rule violation, but granted him 15 days to move and “reasonable opportunity for his wife’s treatment.”
The October 1 order said, “The scope of interference with an order of transfer by a writ court is absolutely limited to the extent that unless there is any violation of the statutory rules or mala fide which is manifestly apparent, this court would be loath to interfere to such order of transfer. It further transpires that though the transfer order was of December 24, 2025, the petitioner, in the meantime, had sufficient time.”
The court added, “It is needless to state that the petitioner be afforded reasonable opportunity for treatment of his wife for the ailment which has been projected in the writ petition at his new place of posting.”
Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi has refused to quash the transfer of a CRPF man, who was the sole caregiver of his ailing wife.
A transfer, ailing wife and a court battle
The petitioner is an Assistant Sub-Inspector/GD with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was posted at Amerigog, Guwahati. The CRPF transferred him to its 231 Battalion in Chhattisgarh through an order dated December 24, 2025.
Advocates D Gogoi and T Wapangla, appearing for the Assistant Sub-Inspector, challenged his transfer before the Gauhati High Court, saying he was the sole caregiver for his ailing wife, who suffers from an anxiety disorder, and also had family difficulties. He had earlier cited his daughter’s NEET preparation as another reason, but that examination had since ended.
The counsel fairly submitted that, taking the difficulties into account, some time was granted to the petitioner and, because of the ensuing election in the State of Assam, the transfer was put on hold.
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Accordingly, the man approached this court, and an interim order was passed on May 18, which was operative. He had submitted that there was no proper consideration of the difficulties expressed by him, as highlighted in the petition as well as the representations.
R Devi, the Central Government Counsel, appearing for the State, submitted that the scope of challenging an order of transfer was absolutely limited and unless there is mala fide intent or violation of the statutory rules, such orders of transfer are not liable to be interfered with by this court.
She submitted that there is neither any mala fide intent alleged nor any violation of any statutory rules. She has also submitted that his case was duly considered and time was already granted to him.
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CRPF constable to join Odisha posting despite wife’s post-childbirth health issue
Earlier in June, the Gauhati High Court refused to stay the transfer order of a CRPF constable who had cited his wife’s postpartum complications and difficulty in relocating to Odisha, stating that adequate medical facilities were available at the new place of posting. The significant issue before the Gauhati High Court was to seek instructions on whether there were adequate medical facilities available at the new place where the CRPF constable was being posted.
Justice Shamima Jahan noted that the CRPF constable has served his four years at the current posting at Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorism School, CRPF, Silchar.
“…This Court directs the petitioner to join at his place of posting at Orissa and that he need not worry about the medical treatment of his wife since medical facilities are available at the said place,” the June 5 order noted.
In view of all the facts and contentions, the court directed the CRPF constable to join his transferred station, and observed that he need not worry about his wife’s medical treatment as adequate facilities were available in the new posting area.