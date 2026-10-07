Wife’s anxiety disorder not enough to stop CRPF man’s transfer, says Gauhati High Court

The CRPF man's wife was suffering from the anxiety disorder, and he was the sole caregiver. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court has refused to stay the transfer of a CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector from Guwahati to Chhattisgarh, despite his plea that he was the sole caregiver to his wife suffering from an anxiety disorder. The court held that the grounds cited by the man may “not be sufficient” to interfere with a transfer order.

Holding that transfer is an “incidence of service”, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said interference was unwarranted absent mala fide or rule violation, but granted him 15 days to move and “reasonable opportunity for his wife’s treatment.”

The October 1 order said, “The scope of interference with an order of transfer by a writ court is absolutely limited to the extent that unless there is any violation of the statutory rules or mala fide which is manifestly apparent, this court would be loath to interfere to such order of transfer. It further transpires that though the transfer order was of December 24, 2025, the petitioner, in the meantime, had sufficient time.”