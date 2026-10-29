Wife, sons cannot claim share in father’s property during his lifetime: MP High Court

Holding that during the “lifetime of a father”, his wife and sons could not have claimed any share in the property, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a woman and her sons seeking a share in ancestral property held by her husband.

Clarifying that the man’s wife did not fall within the category of coparceners, Justice Ashish Shroti said that even if their contention were accepted, only the two sons could claim rights as coparceners.

The October 26 order observed, “The plaintiffs themselves have averred in the plaint that the man got the suit land in partition from his father. Meaning, the property was received by the man and became his self-acquired property on partition. Consequently, during the lifetime of the father, i.e., the plaintiffs could not have claimed any share in the property.”

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The court pointed out that after the Hindu Succession Act came into force, the “theory of birthright does not exist”, and a son gets a share in the property only after the death of his father.

Mother, sons sought share in ancestral land

The case originated from a family dispute over ancestral land. The wife of a man, along with their two sons, filed a civil suit seeking a declaration of ownership and possession and a permanent injunction to prevent the man from selling the property without giving them their share.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Ashish Shrivastava argued that the land was ancestral property and that the sons had acquired rights in it by birth. He submitted that in 2010, the man threatened to sell the land and deny them any share.

It was further argued that during the pendency of the suit, the man sold a portion of the property to another person through a sale deed in 2011. After that, the petitioners amended their suit to seek a declaration that the sale deed was null and void. The man contested the claim and argued that the petitioners had no right to claim a share in the property during his lifetime.

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In May, 2012, the trial court dismissed the suit, holding that under the Hindu Succession Act, the mother and sons could not claim a birthright in the property during their father’s lifetime. The first additional judge upheld this order in 2015. The mother and sons then filed a plea in high court challenging the findings of the trial courts.

Sons cannot claim birthright in property: Order

The court noted that it is not in dispute that ancestral property is in the hands of the man, and the woman and sons claim to have their right and share in the land by virtue of their being coparceners.

Regarding the wife’s claim on the husband’s ancestral property, the court said that the wife could not come within the category of coparceners. “It is only the sons that is who would fall in the said category. Therefore, even if the wife’s contention is accepted, it is only sons who would get any right in the property,” it observed.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Uttam v Saubhag Singh, the court reiterated that the theory of birthright does not apply in the same manner after the 1956 Act came into force. A son cannot claim partition of the property during his father’s lifetime merely because it was ancestral in origin.

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It held that the property had become his self-acquired property upon partition and that the plaintiffs could not claim a share in it during his lifetime.