Jharkhand High Court rejects man’s divorce plea: ‘Wife living separately not desertion’

The court said desertion requires separation and an intention to permanently end cohabitation. The spouse who left the matrimonial home is not automatically the deserting spouse. (AI-generated image)

The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed a man’s plea seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty and desertion, observing that despite having agreed to keep his wife with dignity, he intended to throw her out of his life.

A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava said the husband, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, made a general allegation that his wife had treated him cruelly. The judge added that the desertion by the wife was under compelling circumstances and not voluntary.

“It is the case of the respondent that it is the appellant-husband who forced her to leave her matrimonial house, and she has time and again shown her desire to lead a conjugal life, but the appellant-husband, despite having agreed to keep her with dignity as given in the maintenance case, intends to throw her out of his life,” the court said on September 11.