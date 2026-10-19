Wife earns Rs 2,000: Jharkhand High Court backs divorce, grants Rs 20,000 maintenance

Noting the first wife’s limited income of Rs 2,000, lack of immovable property, and the husband’s second marriage, the Jharkhand High Court has upheld a divorce decree while directing her estranged husband to pay permanent maintenance of Rs 10,000 each per month to her and their minor son.

A bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad was dealing with the wife’s plea challenging the family court’s divorce decree, in which she also sought permanent alimony from her husband.

“Constrained by the materials available before us and the circumstances appearing in this case, we are of the considered view that it would be just, fair and reasonable to award monthly maintenance of Rs 10,000 each for the wife and the minor son, which shall be paid to the appellant-wife. The maintenance amount for the minor son shall be payable till he attains majority,” the October 15 order read.

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The court observed that the wife was entitled to permanent maintenance despite the dismissal of her appeal challenging the divorce decree. It noted that the husband had contracted a second marriage and had a child from that marriage, while the wife was earning only Rs 2,000 per month under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and had no immovable property in her name.

Wife sought permanent alimony

The case concerns a matrimonial dispute between a woman and her husband, whose marriage was solemnised in 2013. According to the husband, their relationship deteriorated and the wife left the matrimonial home in 2015, taking their son with her. The woman, however, alleged that the man subjected her to cruelty and that she was forced to leave the matrimonial home.

Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad heard the matter on October 15. Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad heard the matter on October 15.

In 2016, the husband filed a petition under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking restitution of conjugal rights. The family court allowed the petition in February 2017. However, the couple did not resume cohabitation despite the decree. The wife later filed a maintenance application, which was later withdrawn.

The husband then filed a plea in 2018 seeking divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act on the ground that there had been no restitution of conjugal rights for over a year after the decree. The wife contested the petition, alleging cruelty and dowry-related harassment. In May 2022, the family court granted the husband a divorce.

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Challenging the divorce decree, the wife approached the high court, arguing that she had been subjected to cruelty and could not return to the matrimonial home because of concerns for her and her child’s safety. During the appeal, she submitted that reconciliation was no longer possible because her husband had contracted a second marriage and had a child from that marriage. She, therefore, sought permanent alimony under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Husband failed to disclose finances: Order

The court noted that the husband had failed to file a financial affidavit despite a direction issued by a coordinate bench. An affidavit later filed during the hearing contained evasive statements regarding his financial capacity and movable and immovable assets.

“The law is settled that the order of permanent alimony/maintenance could be passed while passing a decree for dissolution of marriage, and such an order can be passed even on the basis of an oral application made by the parties,” the court noted.

On the validity of the divorce decree, the court held that framing an issue concerning cruelty by the wife against the husband was beyond the pleadings and should not have been done without an amendment. However, it found no reason to interfere with the divorce decree because the earlier decree for restitution of conjugal rights had not been set aside and remained uncomplied with.

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The court accordingly dismissed the wife’s appeal while modifying the order to grant permanent maintenance of Rs 10,000 per month each to her and her son, effective from the date of the judgment. It clarified that this would not affect the recovery of any outstanding maintenance arrears ordered by a competent court.