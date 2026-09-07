Wife’s refusal to follow orthodox customs not cruelty, rules Andhra Pradesh High Court

Denying the allegations, the wife claimed that she too belonged to an orthodox family and said the husband's brother and sister-in-law were actually responsible for the disputes. (AI-generated image)

Refusing to adhere to traditional or orthodox customs does not amount to cruelty, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled and upheld a family court’s decision rejecting a man’s plea for divorce on grounds of cruelty and desertion.

The August 20 ruling by Justices Battu Devanand and Sunitha Gandham came in relation to a marriage that took place in 1999 in line with Hindu rites and rituals. The husband, however, approached the family court which denied him divorce in 2006.

“Generally, a wife choosing not to follow traditional or orthodox customs does not legally constitute cruelty. Personal freedom, individual choice, and differing personal beliefs regarding religious or cultural rituals are normal. They do not cross the legal threshold of mental or physical cruelty required to dissolve a marriage,” the order read.