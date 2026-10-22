Wife’s prolonged refusal of intimacy is cruelty: Rajasthan High Court backs divorce

The Rajasthan High Court recently upheld a divorce granted to a man, observing that a wife refusing physical relations unilaterally for a considerably long period without any physical incapacity or any other valid reason amounts to mental cruelty.

A division bench of Justices Munnuri Laxman and Yogendra Kumar Purohit dismissed two appeals filed by the wife challenging the divorce decree and the rejection of her plea for restitution of conjugal rights. “…the appellant (wife) has refused to have physical relations unilaterally for a considerably long period without physical incapacity or a valid reason, which falls within the definition of mental cruelty…,” the court said on October 6.

What was the case?

The couple got married in 2018, and according to the husband, his wife lived with him for about 10 days after their marriage before returning to Jaisalmer for her job. He later stayed with her for around 15 to 20 days but alleged that they had no physical relations afterwards.

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He also alleged that his wife taunted him for his profession, refused to cohabit with him and threatened to kill herself. He claimed that her conduct caused him mental and physical cruelty.

The wife denied the allegations and accused her husband of quarrelling over petty issues and pressuring her to give him money from her salary. She alleged that he repeatedly demanded that she either leave her job or hand over half her salary. She stated that she was willing to live with him as his wife.

Justices Munnuri Laxman and Yogendra Kumar Purohit dismissed the appeal filed by the wife challenging the divorce decree. Justices Munnuri Laxman and Yogendra Kumar Purohit dismissed the appeal filed by the wife challenging the divorce decree.

In 2024, the family court granted the husband a divorce on the ground of cruelty and dismissed the wife’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights. She later challenged both decisions before the high court.

Examining the evidence and pleadings, the court found that the husband’s allegation that the wife threatened to kill herself stood proved. “There is no physical incapacity between the appellant and the respondent, and in such a situation, without any valid reason, there have been no physical relations between the appellant and the respondent since 25-10- 2018, and the fact that the appellant did not give her consent for the same is also clear from the pleadings and evidence,” the court noted.

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It thus held that the wife’s refusal to have physical relations and her suicide threats amounted to mental cruelty which was a valid ground for divorce. “It is clear that the decree of divorce granted by the learned trial court under Section 13(1) (ia) on the ground of cruelty is based upon evidence and law. Interference in this decree does not appear to be permissible in law,” the court said.

The court thus dismissed the wife’s plea.