‘Wife must not live in discomfort’: Orissa High Court hikes anganwadi worker’s alimony by over 3 times to Rs 23 lakh

Orissa High Court alimony news: The Orissa High Court recently enhanced the permanent alimony awarded to a woman from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, observing that living need not be “luxurious”, but simultaneously, the woman should not be left to live in “discomfort”.

Justice A C Behera was hearing a plea filed by the wife challenging the trial court’s 2016 order, on the ground of inadequacy of the amount of permanent alimony.

“The duty of the court is to see that the wife lives with dignity and comfort and not in penury. Living need not be luxurious, but simultaneously, she should not be left to live in discomfort. The court has to act with pragmatic sensibility so that the wife does not meet with any kind of manmade misfortune,” the court said in its May 15 order.