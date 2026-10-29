Calling wife mentally ill, absent-minded with no proof is cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal j... Read More
The Karnataka High Court recently held that unsupported allegations that a spouse suffers from a mental disorder or is absent-minded can amount to cruelty, as they attack the person’s dignity and reputation.
A division bench of Justices Ashok S Kinagi and Subramanya Rangarao passed the order while dismissing a husband’s appeal against a family court order refusing to dissolve his marriage.
“Unsubstantiated claims of mental disorder or absent-mindedness amount to legal cruelty, as they attack a person’s core dignity and right to live a dignified, peaceful life with reputation on the touchstone of Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India, inasmuch as such allegations would leave an unfavourable imprint on the life of a person in a civilized society,” the order read.
The couple married in 2019 in Andhra Pradesh and lived together for about four weeks before the wife allegedly left the matrimonial home. The husband then sought divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, alleging cruelty and claiming that his wife suffered from a mental disorder.
The wife, meanwhile, filed a counterclaim seeking compensation. The family court dismissed the husband’s petition, refusing to grant divorce. It also dismissed the wife’s counterclaim.
The husband’s counsel said before the high court that the wife was absent-minded and suffered from a mental disorder, adding that she had left the matrimonial home without any reason. It was argued that such an act amounted to desertion. The wife’s counsel supported the family court’s order and sought the dismissal of the appeal.
The court noted that the husband did not produce any certificate about the wife’s alleged mental disorder or absent-mindedness. On allegations of cruelty, the bench observed that there was no evidence for the same. “The allegations or averments in the pleading cannot be taken at face value; they must be corroborated by oral and documentary evidence and established in the manner known to law,” the order stated.
It noted that the husband made no effort to bring the wife back to the matrimonial home and to live with him.
The argument that the marriage has irretrievably broken down cannot be considered a ground for grant of divorce as it is not recognised as such under the law, the court observed. “…the allegations made by the Appellant-husband are unsubstantiated. In the absence of any material, the Appellant cannot be granted any relief, and the Family Court is fully justified in rejecting the petition filed seeking divorce,” the court said and dismissed the husband’s appeal.