Calling wife mentally ill, absent-minded with no proof is cruelty: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court recently held that unsupported allegations that a spouse suffers from a mental disorder or is absent-minded can amount to cruelty, as they attack the person’s dignity and reputation.

A division bench of Justices Ashok S Kinagi and Subramanya Rangarao passed the order while dismissing a husband’s appeal against a family court order refusing to dissolve his marriage.

“Unsubstantiated claims of mental disorder or absent-mindedness amount to legal cruelty, as they attack a person’s core dignity and right to live a dignified, peaceful life with reputation on the touchstone of Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India, inasmuch as such allegations would leave an unfavourable imprint on the life of a person in a civilized society,” the order read.