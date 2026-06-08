Can wife claim maintenance under both CrPC and Domestic Violence Act? Allahabad High Court answers

The Allahabad High Court recently held that there is no bar on a woman to receive maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (DV Act), even if she is already receiving maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Justice Garima Prashad upheld the orders passed by a Kaushambi court granting interim maintenance of Rs 1,500 per month to the wife in proceedings under the DV Act, over and above the maintenance already awarded under Section 125 CrPC.

“Merely because maintenance has already been awarded under Section 125 CrPC, the same does not create an absolute bar against grant of monetary relief under the DV Act,” the court noted in its order dated May 27.