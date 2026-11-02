Wife can individually seek IVF services with husband’s consent: Rajasthan High Court

Upholding age restrictions for couples seeking In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and other Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services, the Rajasthan High Court held that the prescribed limits of 50 years for women and 55 years for men are linked to the welfare of the mother and child. It, however, clarified that the law does not automatically disqualify a woman from receiving ART services merely because her husband has crossed the prescribed age limit.

A division bench of Justices Inderjeet Singh and Sandeep Taneja stated that a married woman who otherwise meets the legal age requirement can seek ART services individually using donor sperm, subject to the applicable legal requirements, including her husband’s consent.

Rejecting the petitioner’s argument that the provision unfairly discriminates between married and unmarried women, the court said, “The expression ‘woman’ means any woman above the age of 21 years who approaches an ART clinic or ART bank to avail herself of ART services. The definition of ‘woman’ does not make any distinction between a single or unmarried woman and a married woman.”

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The order noted that the expression ‘patient’ in the ART Act, 2021, refers to an individual or a couple and is not confined to a commissioning couple, as an individual or a couple may approach an ART clinic for the management of infertility.

The court underscored that Section 21(g) of the ART Act does not expressly prescribe a composite age limit for a commissioning couple. “Instead, the provision prescribes separate age limits for a woman and a man seeking to avail themselves of ART services,” it held.

Justices Inderjeet Singh and Sandeep Taneja observed that a child’s overall well-being extends beyond the financial means of prospective parents. Justices Inderjeet Singh and Sandeep Taneja observed that a child’s overall well-being extends beyond the financial means of prospective parents.

Couples challenged age limits for IVF treatment

The case arose after four couples approached ART clinics for IVF treatment but were denied services because one of the partners had crossed the maximum age prescribed under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulations Act, 2021.

Under Section 21(g) of the Act, ART clinics can provide services to women above 21 and below 50 years of age, and men above 21 and below 55 years of age.

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In one case, a couple who remarried in January 2025 decided to have a child through IVF after the wife was unable to conceive. The clinic refused treatment because the husband, then 55 years old, had crossed the prescribed age limit.

In another case, a couple who had undergone IVF in 2021 and suffered a miscarriage in March 2022 could not resume treatment after the law came into force on January 25, 2022, as the husband had crossed 55 years of age. Two other couples also faced refusals because the husband or wife had exceeded the statutory age limit.

Aggrieved by the clinics’ decisions, the couples challenged the constitutional validity of Section 21(g) before the Rajasthan High Court, arguing that the restrictions were arbitrary and infringed their fundamental rights to equality and personal liberty under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate R B Mathur, along with advocates Utsav Verma, Manish Bhodiwal, Falak Mathur, Yug Singh, Salim Khan Gori, Nikhil Simlote, Y K Sharma, Arvind Kumar Arora, and Anil Kumar Jain, argued that there are several ambiguities in the statutory scheme regarding a commissioning couple, which is defined under Section 2(1)(e) of the ART Act.

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They contended that age restrictions should apply individually to men and women rather than making a couple ineligible for treatment because one partner exceeded the limit.

Child welfare central to ART restrictions: Order

The court observed that while the desire of infertile couples to become parents through ART is important, the welfare and well-being of the child cannot be overlooked. The law seeks to balance reproductive aspirations with the need to ensure the child receives adequate care, support and a stable family environment.

“The prescription of the upper age limit is based, inter alia, on the consideration that parenthood entails a continuing responsibility to provide care, support and a stable environment to a child during the course of upbringing,” it held.

Referring to the Act, the court said that the material also refers to life expectancy in India and the health hazards to both the mother and the child. It emphasises that, while the desire of an infertile couple to become parents is an important consideration, the interests of a child born through ART services cannot be overlooked.

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The court observed that a child’s overall well-being extends beyond the financial means of prospective parents. It includes physical, emotional, moral and ethical welfare. Therefore, the petitioners’ claim that they were financially capable of raising a child did not, by itself, invalidate the age restrictions.

The court held that merely imposing age-related restrictions on people seeking ART services does not make Section 21(g) manifestly arbitrary or violate the personal liberty of couples under Article 21 of the Constitution. It found that the restrictions had a reasonable connection with the objectives of the legislation.

Rejecting the argument that the provision unfairly discriminates between married and unmarried women, the court noted that the legal definition of a woman does not distinguish between them. It also observed that Section 21(g) prescribes separate age limits for men and women rather than a composite age limit for a couple.