Wife with higher income, no liabilities can’t claim maintenance: Karnataka High Court

The wife admitted earning around Rs 1 lakh per month but argued that she had incurred debts for the marriage and had to repay them, justifying the grant of interim maintenance. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court recently set aside a trial court order directing a husband to pay Rs 20,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife, observing that maintenance should not be granted if the income of the wife is more than that of her husband and where no other liabilities are found on the part of the wife.

Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha allowed the husband’s plea challenging the order passed by the trial court, noting that the court had not considered the wife’s admitted income while awarding interim maintenance.

“When the wife is financially sound and in case where the income of the wife is more than that of the husband and where no other liabilities are found on part of the wife, like looking after the children, Courts should not be inclined to pass an order granting maintenance on the ground that women are required to be maintained by men or wife is required to be maintained by her husband,” the order dated June 18 read.