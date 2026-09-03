Wife can’t be expected to follow husband like ‘Vodafone pug’: Madras High Court

The court noted that parties had been living separately for 16 years, with wife making no effort to rejoin the husband or even sending a formal letter or notice, concluding that marital relationship had broken down beyond repair.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 04:30 PM IST
madras high court divorce pug dog husband wife vodafone adThe Madras High Court was dealing with a plea of husband seeking divorce. Image enhanced using AI)
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Observing that spouses cannot always be expected to live together, and the wife cannot be expected to behave like the “pug” in Vodafone’s unforgettable advertisement, the Madras High Court recently set aside an order rejecting the divorce of an estranged couple and dissolved the 16-year-old marriage.

“Radical feminists may applaud the revolutionary approach of the trial Court. We say with regret that we cannot give our imprimatur. It may not always be feasible to take the wife along. Suppose the husband is a soldier; it is not possible to set up a marital home in the army barracks. The wife could be gainfully employed. She cannot be expected to conduct herself like the pug in the unforgettable Vodafone ad,” the court said on August 19. The judgment was made publicly available on August 31.

The high court held the relationship had broken down beyond repair after 16 years of separation and directed the husband to pay Rs 7 lakh as alimony to his wife. The divorce decree would only be effective upon deposit of the amount, it added.

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A bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi came down heavily on the family court, saying it had adopted a “revolutionary approach” when it held that a husband who moves away for employment cannot later seek divorce on the ground of his wife’s alleged adultery.

The couple married on September 10, 1992, according to Hindu rites, and had four children. The husband, 67, later moved away from his wife for employment and worked in Mumbai. The couple remained separated after 16 years of marriage.

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The court noted that the wife has not taken any step to continue the relationship with the husband. “Even a formal letter or notice was not sent by her,” it remarked.

 

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi remarked that the wife could be gainfully employed. She cannot be expected to conduct herself like pug in unforgettable Vodafone ad.

What happened in family court

In 2014, the husband approached the family court, seeking dissolution of the marriage. He alleged that his wife was in an adulterous relationship with another man. However, the family court dismissed his divorce petition, holding that the husband was taking advantage of his own wrong because he had left his wife behind while moving elsewhere for work. The husband then challenged the family court’s decision before the high court.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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