Wife can’t be expected to follow husband like ‘Vodafone pug’: Madras High Court

Observing that spouses cannot always be expected to live together, and the wife cannot be expected to behave like the “pug” in Vodafone’s unforgettable advertisement, the Madras High Court recently set aside an order rejecting the divorce of an estranged couple and dissolved the 16-year-old marriage.

“Radical feminists may applaud the revolutionary approach of the trial Court. We say with regret that we cannot give our imprimatur. It may not always be feasible to take the wife along. Suppose the husband is a soldier; it is not possible to set up a marital home in the army barracks. The wife could be gainfully employed. She cannot be expected to conduct herself like the pug in the unforgettable Vodafone ad,” the court said on August 19. The judgment was made publicly available on August 31.