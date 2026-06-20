Wife dies of heart attack 5 days after buying insurance cover, husband granted Rs 50 lakh

The commission observed that the insurance firm had not placed on record any evidence for concluding that the information furnished in the proposal was incorrect. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Visakhapatnam has directed HDFC Life Insurance to pay Rs 50.30 lakh to the husband of a woman who died of a heart attack just five days after the commencement of her policy.

A bench of president Dr Gudla Tanuja and member Varri Krishna Murthy were hearing the complaint filed by 53-year-old Savara Bhaskar, who sought directions to the insurance company to pay the sum assured of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony.

“The opposite parties (HDFC Insurance), having issued a policy based on the proposal receiving the premium amount, cannot disown their liability after the risk invoking the exclusionary clauses. Hence, the Commission is constrained to hold that the opposite parties miserably failed in discharging the burden in proving the defence and the acts of the opposite parties in cancelling the policy after risk without any justifiable ground tantamount to deficiency in service,” the May 30 order read.