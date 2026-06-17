After wife’s death, man fought insurer’s claim deductions, wins Rs 1.95 lakh relief

The consumer body noted that the man was having a family policy with an insured declared value (IDV) of Rs 3 lakh. (AI-generated image)

A Delhi man whose wife died weeks after undergoing treatment was forced to approach a consumer commission after his health insurer reimbursed barely one-third of the hospital expenses by allegedly invoking a vague “reasonable and customary charges” clause. Holding that the insurer failed to justify most of the deductions, the commission directed National Insurance Company to pay Rs 1.65 lakh along with Rs 30,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

President Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and Ravi Kumar (member) were hearing the plea of one Pravas Mohanty, who lost his wife in 2020 and was facing issues in getting the insurance amount despite having a family policy including himself and his wife, which was effective from April 1, 2020 to March 2021, with a sum insured of Rs 3 lakh.