Wife admits to affair in mutual divorce case, court revokes Rs 10 lakh alimony

The order pointed out that there was a categorical declaration in the mutual divorce petition that neither party would pay for either interim maintenance or permanent alimony. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court has set aside a Rs 10 lakh permanent alimony granted to a wife and noted that she had admitted to having an illicit affair with another person, and in the absence of any application by her for grant of the amount, the said conduct does not justify the grant of suo motu permanent alimony by the trial court.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita was dealing with the plea of a husband challenging a trial court order that directed him to pay Rs 10 lakh permanent alimony considering the entirety of the facts and the future of the wife.

“Apparently there is an admission by the wife of having an illicit affair with another person and the said conduct, in the considered opinion of this Court in absence of any application for grant of permanent alimony by the wife does not justify grant of suo motu permanent alimony by the Court in a case of divorce by mutual consent where the parties had specifically agreed not to pray for any permanent alimony,” the court said on May 29.