Widow wins Rs 50 lakh insurance six years after SBI Life rejects claim over ‘old illness’

The Chandigarh State Consumer Commission has ordered SBI Life Insurance to pay Rs 50 lakh to the widow, minor daughter, his son and another complainant of a chartered accountant whose claim was rejected over alleged non-disclosure of illness. It also awarded Rs 75,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh presiding member Padma Pandey and member Rajesh K Arya were hearing an appeal against an April 1 order of the of the district consumer commission, which had dismissed the family’s complaint seeking the insurance claim.

“Rejection founded upon an allegation of suppression cannot be sustained merely because, subsequently, some medical condition comes to light,” the commission said on October 5, holding that the insurer had to establish the insured’s knowledge of a material fact and deliberate non-disclosure.

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Raj Kumar, a 36-year-old chartered accountant from Mahendergarh, Haryana, purchased an SBI Life Smart Savadhan Plus policy in March 2019 with a basic sum assured of Rs 50 lakh. His wife Anita Yadav was the nominee. He died on October 24, 2020, after suffering sudden chest pain.

Insurer relied on old medical records

SBI Life repudiated the claim on March 2, 2021, relying on Raj Kumar’s 2014 hospitalisation at a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and delirium tremens. It also relied on an OPD record and ultrasound dated December 26, 2019, which recorded a cirrhotic liver.

The insurer alleged that Raj Kumar was a chronic alcoholic suffering from chronic liver disease before obtaining the policy and had failed to disclose these facts. The commission found that the insurer had failed to establish deliberate suppression.

It noted that nearly four-and-a-half years separated the 2014 hospitalisation and the policy’s commencement. The old records did not establish that he continued to suffer from the condition when he bought the policy, while the insurer produced no intervening medical evidence showing continuity.

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The commission said the insurer had to establish that Raj Kumar consciously knew of a material condition when he submitted the proposal and deliberately withheld it. “That essential link is conspicuously absent from the evidence,” it said.

Later cirrhosis finding not enough

The bench held that the December 2019 records could not establish that Raj Kumar had chronic liver disease when he applied for the policy or knew about it at that time. The ultrasound did not state that the cirrhotic liver was caused by alcohol consumption or record that Raj Kumar was an alcoholic.

The commission observed that “cirrhosis may have diverse etiological causes” and said the later finding could not, without appropriate medical evidence, prove chronic alcoholism. It also found no established nexus between the earlier medical episode, later liver condition and his death.

The commission noted that the medical record relied upon by the complainants attributed the cause of death to complications of atherosclerosis of the left coronary artery. It also pointed out that no medical examination had been conducted by the insurer before the policy was issued.

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Allowing the appeal, the commission directed SBI Life to pay the Rs 50 lakh sum assured to complainants 1 to 4 in equal shares, after adjusting the premium already refunded. The complainants included Raj Kumar’s widow Anita Yadav and his 12-year-old minor daughter Kanika, represented by her mother and legal guardian. The order identifies Yogesh Kumar as Raj Kumar’s son but does not state his age. It also does not specify Bimla Yadav’s relationship to Raj Kumar.

The Rs 50 lakh will carry 9 per cent annual interest from October 24, 2020, until payment. SBI Life has 30 days from receipt of the certified order to make the payment. On default, the amount will carry 12 per cent annual interest from the date of default until realisation.

The commission also awarded Rs 75,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses, to be shared equally by the complainants. If unpaid within 30 days, the amount will carry 9 per cent simple annual interest from the date of default.

Takeaway

For life insurance claims, an insurer cannot rely solely on an old medical record or a later diagnosis to prove that the policyholder deliberately concealed a material illness when the policy was purchased. The insurer must establish that the insured knew about the material condition at the time of taking the policy and consciously failed to disclose it.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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