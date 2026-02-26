Widow entitled to pension after ‘karewa’ marriage to deceased husband’s brother: Punjab and Haryana High Court

In a judgment delivered on January 29, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar held that the family pensions of widows who enter into karewa marriages should not be stopped merely because of such remarriage, particularly when they continue to live within the communal household of the deceased husband’s family.
The court directed the restoration of family pension in favour of the petitioners, along with arrears and interest, and set aside any recovery actions taken against them.
The ruling came in two connected writ petitions: one filed by Uma Devi against the Managing Director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) and others (CWP-1423-2019), and the other by Parsani Devi against the Haryana and others (CWP-15396-2000). Both cases involved widows whose family pensions were discontinued after their karewa remarriages to the brothers of their deceased husbands, who were government employees.
In the lead case, the petitioner was married to Alam Singh, an assistant lineman with UHBVNL who died on July 16, 1988. The couple had two children. Following prevailing customs, the widow remarried Anand Singh, the younger brother of the deceased, on November 6, 1990, through a karewa marriage. She was initially granted a family pension in her own name, but it was later credited to her minor children. After her son turned 25 and her daughter married, the pension was fully stopped.
Section 7 of Hindu Marriage Act
The authorities argued that rules under the Family Pension Scheme 1964 (applicable via Punjab Civil Services Rules) and the Haryana Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2016 disqualify a widow from family pension upon remarriage. They claimed karewa is a valid marriage under section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, and thus terminates entitlement.
Justice Brar rejected this mechanical application of the rules. He emphasised the social purpose of karewa marriages. This customary practice, which is also recognised under Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act, aids in providing patronage to minor children, preserving the dignity of widows and ensuring continuity of care for aged parents, the judge observed.
He further noted that upon such remarriage, ties with the matrimonial family remain intact, and the new husband shoulders moral responsibility for the widow and children. “The petitioner has continued living a communal life with the family of her deceased first husband even after the karewa marriage,” Justice Brar pointed out, adding that she had not remarried into a new family but stayed within the deceased’s household.
The court explained that the legislative intent behind disqualifying remarried widows from family pension is redistributive, not punitive. It assumes the new family takes over financial responsibility, redirecting benefits to vulnerable dependents like children or parents. However, disqualification does not apply where dependency persists due to the communal living arrangement.
Social realities above mechanical interpretation
Justice Brar underscored the broader constitutional context, describing a family pension as a social security measure vital for dignified survival. “Oftentimes, retiral benefits are the only source of income for many families, especially when the primary breadwinner has passed away,” he wrote.
He invoked Article 21 of the Constitution, stating that the right to life includes a dignified existence, not mere animal-like survival, and cited Supreme Court precedents like D K Nakara vs Union of India and Francis Coralie Mullin vs Administrator, Union Territory of Delhi.
“The State as a model employer is required to remain alive to social realities while implementing service rules and not to defeat the beneficial purpose of a social welfare scheme through mechanical interpretation,” Justice Brar asserted.
The court allowed the petitions, directing restoration of the family pension from the date it was stopped, along with arrears and interest. It also quashed any recovery orders.
