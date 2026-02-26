Widow entitled to pension after ‘karewa’ marriage to deceased husband’s brother: Punjab and Haryana High Court

In a judgment delivered on January 29, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar held that the family pensions of widows who enter into karewa marriages should not be stopped merely because of such remarriage, particularly when they continue to live within the communal household of the deceased husband’s family.

The court directed the restoration of family pension in favour of the petitioners, along with arrears and interest, and set aside any recovery actions taken against them.

The ruling came in two connected writ petitions: one filed by Uma Devi against the Managing Director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) and others (CWP-1423-2019), and the other by Parsani Devi against the Haryana and others (CWP-15396-2000). Both cases involved widows whose family pensions were discontinued after their karewa remarriages to the brothers of their deceased husbands, who were government employees.