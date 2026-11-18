After SBI General Insurance rejected a Rs 20 lakh accident insurance claim alleging that a man had consumed toddy, a traditional alcoholic drink made from the fermented sap of palm trees before drowning in a village tank, a Telangana Consumer Commission has directed the insurer to pay his family the full amount. The man died on March 30, 2025, just six days after purchasing a one-year accident insurance policy, but the commission found that the insurer had failed to produce reliable evidence that he was intoxicated when the accident occurred.

The Nizamabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Suvarna Jayasri and member I Nageswara Rao were hearing a complaint filed by one Machha Rajini, the deceased man’s wife, and their two children, challenging SBI General Insurance’s decision to reject their Rs 20 lakh accidental death insurance claim.

“The opposite party (insurer) has not placed any cogent and reliable evidence on record to establish that the deceased was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident or that the alleged consumption of alcohol had any causal connection with his accidental death…The accidental nature of the death, and the failure of the opposite parties to establish the exclusion relied upon, this Commission finds that the rejection amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said on October 27.

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Kumar accidentally fell into a village tank on March 30, 2025, when he went to attend nature’s call, and drowned. The police investigation concluded that his death was accidental and found no suspicious circumstances. However, the insurer rejected his family’s Rs 20 lakh claim, alleging that he had consumed toddy with acquaintances near the tank before the incident.

Man drowned six days after policy began

Kumar bought the Rs 20 lakh group personal accident policy from SBI General Insurance for a premium of Rs 1,000 through his State Bank of India account. It ran from March 24, 2025, to March 23, 2026, with his wife named as nominee.

On March 30, 2025, he went to a village tank to attend nature’s call, accidentally fell in, and drowned. The post-mortem attributed his death to asphyxia due to drowning. After an inquest and witness statements, Jakranpally police found no suspicious circumstances and referred the death as accidental in their final report. His family lodged an insurance claim on April 25, 2025. The insurer rejected it on June 18, 2025.

The SBI General Insurance said Kumar had consumed toddy with acquaintances near the tank bund. Relying on witness statements and call detail records, it argued alcohol could have impaired his judgment and contributed to the accident. The insurer argued that the alleged consumption brought the death within the policy’s alcohol-related exclusion clause.

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The policy excluded accidents occurring while the insured was under the influence of, or affected by, alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants, except substances prescribed by a physician and taken as directed. The insurer said alcohol need not be the sole cause for the exclusion to apply.

Commission says allegation not enough

The commission said call detail records could show communication or association but could not establish intoxication. Statements about toddy consumption had to be assessed against the policy wording and other evidence.

It found that the insurer had produced no medical, toxicological or other reliable evidence showing Kumar was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. The post-mortem established drowning but could not independently prove or disprove intoxication without specific findings about alcohol.

It distinguished the insurer’s cited judgments because they concerned intoxication while driving. The insurer had not established the facts needed to apply the exclusion here. Citing the Supreme Court‘s observations in an earlier insurance dispute, the commission said genuine claims should not be rejected mechanically on technical grounds. It held that the unsupported repudiation amounted to deficiency in service.

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The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed SBI General Insurance to pay Rs 20 lakh with 9 per cent annual interest from October 7, 2025, when the complaint was filed, until realisation. His wife was awarded Rs 10 lakh and each child Rs 5 lakh, with proportionate interest. The insurer must also pay Rs 5,000 for mental agony and inconvenience and Rs 3,000 in litigation costs.

Takeaway

An insurer cannot reject an accidental death claim merely because the insured allegedly consumed alcohol before the accident. It must produce reliable evidence of intoxication and establish that the policy’s exclusion clause applies to the circumstances of the accident.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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