Why a woman with low vision had to wait 1.5 years for judgeship after Supreme Court order

For a person with a disability, what does it take to become a judge?

For Rekha Sharma, a woman with low vision, clearing the Rajasthan Judicial Service examination and securing a Supreme Court order directing her appointment as civil judge (junior division) were supposed to mark the end of a long journey. Instead, it pulled her into another battle – over the extent of her disability.

It all began with a recruitment advertisement issued by the Rajasthan High Court on April 9, 2024. Of the 222 vacancies for civil judges, nine were reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities. Rekha appeared for the Main examination and qualified for an interview.

Yet, she was not called.

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The issue came up before the Supreme Court in a suo motu case. On May 21, 2024, the court ordered that candidates, including Rekha, who had secured the minimum marks prescribed for the reserved category, be called for the interview.

But even then, Rekha found herself fighting for her post. In April 2025, the Supreme Court appointed her as a Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Rajasthan Judicial Service. Still, the appointment did not follow immediately.

Express InfoGenIE The Case Wheel: Rekha Sharma’s Fight for a Judge’s Post THE CASE 40% or 30%? Rekha Sharma, a person with low vision, was ordered by the Supreme Court to be appointed a civil judge. A medical board then re-recorded her disability at 30%. Tap a node to walk through the events and the law behind them. EVENT · 2 NOV 2020 The certificate Rajasthan’s Department of Medical and Health certifies Rekha with 40% visual disability (low vision). It was on record before the Supreme Court and has never been challenged. LAW EXPLAINED Article 142 Lets the Supreme Court pass any order needed to do “complete justice” in a case before it. Here, it was used to direct Rekha’s appointment as a judge. EVENT · 15 APR 2025 Supreme Court directs appointment In Rekha Sharma v. High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan (WP(C) 733 of 2024), the Court orders her appointment as Civil Judge (Junior Division), Rajasthan Judicial Service. LAW EXPLAINED Rules 24–26, RJSR 2010 Under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, the High Court verifies a selected candidate’s antecedents, character and medical fitness. It began this process after the order. EVENT · 25–28 MAR 2026 The re-measurement One composite exam at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur. The Medical Board records 30% disability and “not eligible in PH category”, cutting her out of PwBD reservation. LAW EXPLAINED Rule 25: the Medical Board Her argument: this board only certifies fitness to discharge duties efficiently. It has no power, express or implied, to reassess or requantify a candidate’s disability. EVENT · 5 AUG 2026 The representation Rekha asks the High Court’s Registrar General to restore her candidature or order a review medical. She says the review was refused on a wrong premise: both “opinions” came from the same board and exam. LAW EXPLAINED Section 59, RPwD Act 2016 Her argument: the only way to question a certified disability is an appeal under this section. None was filed against her 2020 certificate, so it stands conclusive. EVENT · NOV 2026 Back to the Supreme Court Rekha files a writ petition against the fresh assessment. Her appointment stands directed by the Court, yet she is kept out of service on a ground she calls contrary to law. LAW EXPLAINED Article 32 The right to move the Supreme Court directly to enforce fundamental rights. Rekha invokes it, calling the re-quantification beyond the authority’s jurisdiction. Nov2020 Art.142 Apr2025 Rules24–26 Mar2026 Rule25 Aug2026 Sec.59 Nov2026 Art.32 ◀ Prev Overview Next ▶ ◀ Prev 1 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 2 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 3 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 4 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 5 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 6 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 7 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 8 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 9 / 10 Next ▶ ◀ Prev 10 / 10 Next ▶ EventLaw explained Tap any node, or step through. Legal arguments are the petitioner’s, as stated in her writ petition; the Court has yet to rule on them.

The medical assessment hurdle

During the subsequent verification of her antecedents, character, and medical fitness under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, a medical board constituted under Rule 25 assessed her disability at 30 per cent, against the 40 per cent recorded as per her disability certificate issued by the Rajasthan government’s Department of Medical and Health on November 2, 2020.

By recording Rekha as “not eligible in PH (physically handicapped) category”, the board effectively excluded her from the reservation benefit for persons with benchmark disabilities.

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Through advocates Rahul Bajaj, Amar Jain, Amritesh Mishra, and Sarah, Rekha challenged this assignment, arguing that the medical board was authorised only to assess her fitness to discharge duties, not to reassess or reduce her certified disability percentage.

The disability certificate had not been challenged through the legal appeal mechanism under Section 59 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and therefore remains valid, Bajaj argued.

Rekha, who was not yet ready to give up on her dream, attempted again to secure a fresh medical examination in April this year, but in vain. Her counsel contended that the Rajasthan High Court treated her two medical opinions as independent assessments, even though both originated from the same Medical Board at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur.

Through a representation to the registrar general of the high court dated August 5, Rekha sought restoration of her candidature or a review medical examination.

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However, no effective relief followed. Despite an order in favour of her appointment, Rekha continued to remain outside the judicial service. With her revised disability standing in the way, she returned to the Supreme Court on September 19, challenging the medical board’s authority to reduce her disability despite her certificate.

Bajaj argued that Rekha’s disability certificate was “a statutory certification under the RPwD (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) Act that conclusively determines the extent of her specified disability for every purpose, including eligibility for reservation.” The law requires a disability of “not less than forty per cent” to qualify as a person with benchmark disability, and her certificate, recording 40 per cent, met that threshold, he said.

‘Frivolous’, says Supreme Court

On October 27, the Supreme Court finally came to her aid by taking a strong view of the Rajasthan High Court’s application regarding her appointment. “We find that this application filed by the High Court is highly frivolous and in order to avoid compliance of the directions of this Court. Hence, this Miscellaneous Application is dismissed. All pending application(s), including application seeking condonation of delay, stand dismissed,” it stated.

The apex court further directed the high court to complete the appointment process.

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Welcoming the apex court’s intervention, Bajaj said the court had rejected the requalification. “We are grateful to the Supreme Court for rejecting the said requalification and reaffirming its judgment to appoint the petitioner as a judicial officer,” he said.

Underlining the frequency of cases in which the disability percentage of candidates is reassessed, Bajaj said, “Such boards are only set up to evaluate the functional competency of the candidate in question to pursue the given course or job. It is not within their remit to requantify the disability.”

Explaining the legal remedies in such cases, the counsel added that if someone wishes to challenge the disability certificate or Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, “the law prescribes a different procedure for that, through an appeal.”

In Rekha’s case, he said even though her disability certificate recorded her disability percentage as being 40, “it was requantified to 30 per cent by a board set up only to assess her fitness for judicial office, based on which she was being denied appointment.”

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While the latest ruling appears to have ended Rekha’s prolonged wait to enter the judicial service, it also sheds light on the hurdles faced by persons with benchmark disabilities when medical reassessments threaten their rights.