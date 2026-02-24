Why this Tamil Nadu consumer lost his Rs 22 lakh vehicle insurance claim despite having valid policy

The national consumer commission was hearing a plea of the National Insurance Company Limited against order of Tamil Nadu state commission's order directing award of Rs 22.42 lakh to a vehicle owner in 2021.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 02:27 PM IST
There was no valid permit with the vehicle to run as a stage carriage, said the national consumer commission.
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has set aside a Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission order directing National Insurance Company Limited to pay over Rs 22 lakh to a vehicle owner whose claim had earlier been rejected.

There was no permit for the vehicle to run as a stage carriage to carry passengers, said the national consumer body. There was no permit for the vehicle to run as a stage carriage to carry passengers, said the national consumer body. (Image enhanced using AI)

A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya held that operating a vehicle as a stage carriage despite holding only a contract carriage permit amounted to a fundamental breach of policy conditions, justifying the insurer’s decision to reject the claim.

“We cannot agree with the said conclusion drawn by the State Commission inasmuch as the permit as contemplated under the policy and as was existing was a contract carriage permit. It was not a stage carriage permit at all and therefore the usage of the vehicle was contrary to the terms of the permit,” said the commission on February 10.

‘No permit to run carry passengers’

  • The state consumer commission has misconstrued the said provisions even though it has recorded that the vehicle was being utilised and passengers were carried.
  • The passengers were dropped in the way for which tickets had been issued from Chennai to Pollachi via Tiruppur and Udumalpet etc.
  • There was no permit for the vehicle to run as a stage carriage (to carry passengers).
  • It was a clear case where there was no valid permit with the vehicle to run as a stage carriage.
  • The said decision was held to be not applicable on the facts of the said case inasmuch as in the instant case the vehicle was not plying without a permit.
  • If the permit was only for a specific purpose then its use under a different head and its operation amounts to a fundamental breach.
  • The usage of the vehicle as a stage carriage in spite of the fact that the permit was for a contract carriage which was accepted by the state consumer commission yet the state commission has recorded that this will not amount to a fundamental breach.
  • The central question before the NCDRC was whether operating a vehicle as a stage carriage, despite possessing only a contract carriage permit, constituted a fundamental breach of the insurance policy.
  • The insurance policy clearly limited coverage to use of the vehicle “only under a permit within the meaning of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988”.
  • The commission noted that while the vehicle did indeed have a valid contract carriage permit for the relevant period (January 28, 2011 to January 27, 2012), evidence on record showed that on the date of the accident, it was being run as a stage carriage.

Order set aside

  • Allowing the insurer’s appeal, the NCDRC set aside the October 22, 2021 order of the state commission to pay Rs 22.42 lakhs to the consumer.
  • The commission also directed that any statutory deposit made by the insurer during the pendency of the appeal be released along with accrued interest upon appropriate application before the registry.

Accident, insurance claim

  • The dispute traces back to June 7, 2011, when the insured vehicle met with an accident having a valid insurance policy issued by National Insurance Company.
  • The vehicle owner, one K P Natarajan, subsequently sought indemnification under the policy.
  • However, on December 7, 2012, the insurer rejected the claim, alleging that the vehicle was being operated in violation of the permit conditions at the time of the accident.
  • According to the insurer, although the vehicle held a valid contract carriage permit, it was functioning as a stage carriage picking up and dropping passengers along a route and issuing tickets which was not permitted under its licence or under the insurance policy.

State commission’s relief in 2021

  • After nearly a decade of litigation, the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, by its order dated October 22, 2021, ruled in favour of the complainant.
  • The state commission held that there was no “fundamental breach” of policy conditions and directed the insurer to settle the claim on a non-standard basis, awarding 70% of the admissible claim amount.
  • The payable sum was calculated at Rs 22,42,847, along with compensation and litigation costs.
  • The state commission relied on Supreme Court precedent to conclude that the violation, if any, did not justify complete repudiation of the claim.

Appeals before national commission

  • Aggrieved by the award, National Insurance Company approached the NCDRC in 2022.
  • Simultaneously, Natarajan filed an appeal in 2023, seeking enhancement of the compensation.
  • Advocates Abhishek Gola, Anshul Mehral and Abhishek Kumar submitted that the inference drawn by the state consumer commission by construing that there was no fundamental breach is unsustainable.
  • However, when the matter was taken up for final hearing, no one appeared on behalf of the complainant.
  • The commission recorded that despite previous representation, the complainant remained absent during the final stages.
  • Consequently, the appeal seeking enhancement was dismissed for want of prosecution.

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

