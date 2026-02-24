Why this Tamil Nadu consumer lost his Rs 22 lakh vehicle insurance claim despite having valid policy

There was no valid permit with the vehicle to run as a stage carriage, said the national consumer commission. (Image generated using AI)

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has set aside a Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission order directing National Insurance Company Limited to pay over Rs 22 lakh to a vehicle owner whose claim had earlier been rejected.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya held that operating a vehicle as a stage carriage despite holding only a contract carriage permit amounted to a fundamental breach of policy conditions, justifying the insurer’s decision to reject the claim.

“We cannot agree with the said conclusion drawn by the State Commission inasmuch as the permit as contemplated under the policy and as was existing was a contract carriage permit. It was not a stage carriage permit at all and therefore the usage of the vehicle was contrary to the terms of the permit,” said the commission on February 10.