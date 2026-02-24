Why this Tamil Nadu consumer lost his Rs 22 lakh vehicle insurance claim despite having valid policy
The national consumer commission was hearing a plea of the National Insurance Company Limited against order of Tamil Nadu state commission's order directing award of Rs 22.42 lakh to a vehicle owner in 2021.
There was no permit for the vehicle to run as a stage carriage to carry passengers, said the national consumer body. (Image enhanced using AI)
A bench of Justice A P Sahi, President, and Member Bharatkumar Pandya held that operating a vehicle as a stage carriage despite holding only a contract carriage permit amounted to a fundamental breach of policy conditions, justifying the insurer’s decision to reject the claim.
“We cannot agree with the said conclusion drawn by the State Commission inasmuch as the permit as contemplated under the policy and as was existing was a contract carriage permit. It was not a stage carriage permit at all and therefore the usage of the vehicle was contrary to the terms of the permit,” said the commission on February 10.
‘No permit to run carry passengers’
The state consumer commission has misconstrued the said provisions even though it has recorded that the vehicle was being utilised and passengers were carried.
The passengers were dropped in the way for which tickets had been issued from Chennai to Pollachi via Tiruppur and Udumalpet etc.
There was no permit for the vehicle to run as a stage carriage (to carry passengers).
It was a clear case where there was no valid permit with the vehicle to run as a stage carriage.
The said decision was held to be not applicable on the facts of the said case inasmuch as in the instant case the vehicle was not plying without a permit.
If the permit was only for a specific purpose then its use under a different head and its operation amounts to a fundamental breach.
The usage of the vehicle as a stage carriage in spite of the fact that the permit was for a contract carriage which was accepted by the state consumer commission yet the state commission has recorded that this will not amount to a fundamental breach.
The central question before the NCDRC was whether operating a vehicle as a stage carriage, despite possessing only a contract carriage permit, constituted a fundamental breach of the insurance policy.
The insurance policy clearly limited coverage to use of the vehicle “only under a permit within the meaning of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988”.
The commission noted that while the vehicle did indeed have a valid contract carriage permit for the relevant period (January 28, 2011 to January 27, 2012), evidence on record showed that on the date of the accident, it was being run as a stage carriage.
Order set aside
Allowing the insurer’s appeal, the NCDRC set aside the October 22, 2021 order of the state commission to pay Rs 22.42 lakhs to the consumer.
The commission also directed that any statutory deposit made by the insurer during the pendency of the appeal be released along with accrued interest upon appropriate application before the registry.
Accident, insurance claim
The dispute traces back to June 7, 2011, when the insured vehicle met with an accident having a valid insurance policy issued by National Insurance Company.
The vehicle owner, one K P Natarajan, subsequently sought indemnification under the policy.
However, on December 7, 2012, the insurer rejected the claim, alleging that the vehicle was being operated in violation of the permit conditions at the time of the accident.
According to the insurer, although the vehicle held a valid contract carriage permit, it was functioning as a stage carriage picking up and dropping passengers along a route and issuing tickets which was not permitted under its licence or under the insurance policy.
