10 months short of eligible service, Army veteran gets second pension: Here’s why

The AFT ruled in favour of the retired DSC personnel and directed authorities to condone the deficiency of 10 months and two days in the veteran’s service. (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

The Gauhati High Court has upheld an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order directing the Centre to grant a second pension to a retired Army man who fell short of the required qualifying service by 10 months and two days, after the Centre withdrew its challenge in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling favouring ex-servicemen.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing a writ petition filed by the Centre and several defence authorities against retired Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel Manoranjan Ozah, who had earlier secured relief from the AFT.

The ruling by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury is likely to have far-reaching implications for ex-servicemen across India. (AI-enhanced image) The ruling by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury is likely to have far-reaching implications for ex-servicemen across India. (AI-enhanced image)

“If, upon determination of the length of qualifying service, there remains a shortfall of one year or less, the employee shall be entitled to seek condonation of such deficiency for the purpose of pension eligibility,” the court said on May 25, referring to a Supreme Court judgment that effectively settled the dispute in favour of the former soldier.