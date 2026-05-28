10 months short of eligible service, Army veteran gets second pension: Here’s why

The AFT ruled in favour of the retired DSC personnel and directed authorities to condone the deficiency of 10 months and two days in the veteran’s service. (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
The Gauhati High Court has upheld an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order directing the Centre to grant a second pension to a retired Army man who fell short of the required qualifying service by 10 months and two days, after the Centre withdrew its challenge in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling favouring ex-servicemen.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing a writ petition filed by the Centre and several defence authorities against retired Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel Manoranjan Ozah, who had earlier secured relief from the AFT.
The ruling by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury is likely to have far-reaching implications for ex-servicemen across India. (AI-enhanced image)
“If, upon determination of the length of qualifying service, there remains a shortfall of one year or less, the employee shall be entitled to seek condonation of such deficiency for the purpose of pension eligibility,” the court said on May 25, referring to a Supreme Court judgment that effectively settled the dispute in favour of the former soldier.
Soldier’s second innings turned into pension battle
Manoranjan Ozah, a resident of Assam’s Nagaon district, first served in the Indian Army as an electrical mechanical engineer before retiring on August 31, 2001. But retirement did not end his military service.
In 2005, he joined the Defence Security Corps, a wing primarily manned by ex-servicemen tasked with protecting military installations and continued serving there until March 31, 2019.
By the end of his DSC tenure, Ozah had completed 14 years, one month and 28 days of service, missing the 15-year benchmark for a second pension by only 10 months and two days.
Despite the marginal shortfall, defence authorities denied him pension benefits and instead granted him service gratuity and ‘Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity’.
Govt claimed ‘dual benefit’
The Centre opposed Ozah’s claim on the ground that condoning the deficiency for a second pension would amount to giving “dual benefits” to the same individual.
Before the tribunal, the government argued that various departmental circulars clarified that there could be no condonation of shortfall in cases involving second pensions. According to the authorities, such relaxation was meant only for personnel who would otherwise be left without any pension at all.
Ozah then approached the AFT seeking condonation of the shortfall under Regulation 125 of the Pension Regulations for the Army, 1961.
Armed Forces Tribunal granted relief
The AFT ruled in favour of the retired DSC personnel and directed authorities to condone the deficiency of 10 months and two days in his service.
The tribunal also ordered the issuance of a corrigendum to the ‘Pension Payment Order’ and directed payment of arrears within four months.
It further said that failure to release the dues within the stipulated period would attract 6 per cent interest.
Following this, the Central government challenged the order before the Gauhati High Court.
Supreme Court verdict changed everything
Deputy Solicitor General R K D Choudhury informed the court that the Central government was no longer pressing the petition because of a recent Supreme Court judgment in Union of India vs Balakrishnan Mullikote.
The Supreme Court had held that where the shortfall in qualifying service is one year or less, an employee can seek condonation under pension regulations.
It also clarified that a second pension earned through service in the Defence Security Corps is a separate and independent right from the first Army pension.
Taking note of the Supreme Court ruling, the Gauhati High Court dismissed the Centre’s writ petition as “not pressed”.
Why judgment matters
The ruling is likely to have far-reaching implications for ex-servicemen across India who rejoin service through the DSC after retirement from the Army.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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