Why selling fake ‘Raymond’ clothes isn’t copyright crime: Punjab and Haryana High Court’s landmark clarification

Raymond copyright case news: Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of businessman over allegedly producing cloths on name of "Raymond" Company. (File Photo)

Raymond copyright case news: Underscoring that garments and fabrics do not fall within the definition of “work” protected under the Copyright Act, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an FIR and criminal proceedings against the businessman allegedly selling counterfeit garments under the “Raymond” brand.

Justice Manisha Batra was hearing a plea of a businessman against the trial court’s criminal proceedings in a case registered under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act by the authorised representative of Raymond Company.

Justice Manisha Batra said that continuation of criminal proceedings on such allegations would, be nothing but an abuse of the process of law. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Manisha Batra said that continuation of criminal proceedings on such allegations would, be nothing but an abuse of the process of law. (Image enhanced using AI)

The representative of the company has registered an FIR under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, which deals with the situation when copyright is infringed and offences of infringement of copyright or other rights conferred by this Act, respectively.