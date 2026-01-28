Why selling fake ‘Raymond’ clothes isn’t copyright crime: Punjab and Haryana High Court’s landmark clarification
Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling: While quashing FIR against petitioner accused of selling spurious "Raymond" products, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that garments or cloth, as such, do not fall within the ambit of the Act's provisions.
Written by Jagriti Rai
New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2026 05:23 PM IST
4 min read
Raymond copyright case news: Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of businessman over allegedly producing cloths on name of "Raymond" Company. (File Photo)
Raymond copyright case news: Underscoring that garments and fabrics do not fall within the definition of “work” protected under the Copyright Act, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an FIR and criminal proceedings against the businessman allegedly selling counterfeit garments under the “Raymond” brand.
Justice Manisha Batra said that continuation of criminal proceedings on such allegations would, be nothing but an abuse of the process of law. (Image enhanced using AI)
The representative of the company has registered an FIR under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, which deals with the situation when copyright is infringed and offences of infringement of copyright or other rights conferred by this Act, respectively.
“A plain reading of Section 13 of the Copyright Act makes it abundantly clear that copyright subsists only in respect of the specific classes of works enumerated therein. Garments or cloth, as such, do not fall within the ambit of the said provision,” the order said on January 23.
Section 13 of the Act deals with the works in which copyright subsists.
Garments or cloth, as such, do not fall within the ambit of this provision. This issue is no longer res integra.
While dealing with an identical controversy, the coordinate bench has categorically held that the manufacture or sale of garments using a particular brand name does not, by itself, attract the penal provisions of the Copyright Act.
If the allegations in the FIR are taken at their face value, the same do not disclose the commission of offences under Sections 51 and 63 of the Act.
Continuation of criminal proceedings on such allegations would, therefore, be nothing but an abuse of the process of law.
We are conscious of the settled principle that inherent jurisdiction for quashing criminal proceedings is to be exercised sparingly.
Even if allegations are accepted in their entirety, they do not constitute an offence, and where the proceedings suffer from fundamental legal infirmities, this Court would be failing in its duty if it permits such prosecution to continue.
Allowing the present proceedings to go on would result in unnecessary harassment of the petitioner and would amount to misuse of the criminal justice system.
The petitioner moved the high court seeking to quash the FIR, arguing that the registered case against him under the Copyright Act constituted an abuse of process.
An authorised representative of Raymond Company filed the complaint in 2021, alleging that petitioner-Bakshi Enterprises, owned by Davinder Pal Bakshi, was manufacturing and selling “combo packs” of spurious garments falsely branded as original Raymond products.
Following a police raid at the petitioner’s premises in Ambala city, authorities recovered allegedly fake cloth branded as Raymond.
An FIR was registered under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and the trial court subsequently framed charges against the petitioner in 2022.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Munish Behl submitted that the threshold as the basic ingredient for the invocation of Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, is the existence of a “work” which is protected under the Act.
It is argued that cloth, fabric, or garments do not find any mention in Section 13 of the Act, nor can they, by any stretch of imagination, be treated as a “work” protected under the Copyright Act.
He further argued that, as per the allegations in the FIR, the petitioner was involved in the sale of garments or cloth allegedly bearing the brand name “Raymond”.
Appearing for the state, Deputy Attorney General Himani Arora submitted that during the investigation, spurious goods bearing the branding of Raymond were recovered from the premises of the petitioner.
It is further argued that upon consideration of the material collected during the investigation, the trial court found a prima facie case and framed charges against the petitioner.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions.