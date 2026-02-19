Why Punjab and Haryana High Court said not for judges to seek transformation of human nature, modified man’s jail term

The Punjab and Haryana High Court modified the jail term to period already undergone. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently modified the sentence of a man convicted for retaining a stolen scooty, modifying his three-year jail term to the period already undergone, while enhancing the fine from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj passed the order in a criminal revision petition filed by the convict, who had challenged the concurrent findings of the trial court and the appellate court.

“It is not the function of the judges to seek the transformation of human nature itself, but rather to shape the framework within which individuals perceive that adherence to the law aligns with their own best interests,” the court noted.